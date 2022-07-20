Development Coordinator: breastcancer.org

Position summary This is an excellent opportunity for an energetic, motivated, self-starting individual looking to start a career in fundraising by joining our organization during a time of exciting growth. As development coordinator, you will provide administrative support to the Breastcancer.org development team in achieving our annual fundraising goals. This position reports to the director of development.

This information is provided by Breastcancer.org.

Donate to support free resources and programming for people affected by breast cancer.

Responsibilities

Assist in the planning and production of special events.

Support processing and recording of sponsorships, tickets sales, communications, and day-of logistics. Coordinate with event vendors and consultants.

Support event and other committees, including taking meeting minutes and sending them to committee members in a timely fashion.

Assist in project managing any communication needs related to events.

Coordinate the work of volunteers at events by providing training and supervision.

Provide administrative support to Breastcancer.org’s P2P (peer-to-peer), DIY, and 3rd-party fundraising campaigns and events, including answering email and phone inquiries and providing support to fundraisers and event organizers.

Manage giveaways, promotional items, and other event needs. Organize and maintain the development supply closet.

In coordination with the communications manager, maintain Breastcancer.org’s fundraising campaign and website content, including the fundraising events calendar.

Maintain accurate and current donor and sponsor listings.

Assist in scheduling internal and external department meetings, maintain contact lists, take meeting minutes, and distribute meeting notes.

Assist with outbound calls to donors, answering questions and assisting with donor information and gift updates.

Serve as backup for inbound calls.

Monitor and route fundraising email inbox inquiries.

Perform general office duties as backup coverage for the executive assistant, including answering the general phone line and collecting mail, assisting with projects and mailings, etc.

Provide general support to the development team office.

Other duties as assigned by the director of development.

Qualifications

Interest and desire to learn how to become an impactful development professional.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to work with staff at all levels, interact with donors, volunteers, and guests, and professionally represent Breastcancer.org.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and knowledge of communication principles and practices.

Comfort with the use of various MS Office programs, including Word, Excel, and Outlook, as well as Google Drive. Knowledge of administrative procedures as well as ability to develop presentations, reports, and business correspondence.

Impeccable attention to detail and organizational skills.

Ability to prioritize, multi-task, and follow through with minimal direction.

Ability to work with sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.

Flexibility in varied job assignments.

Ability to lift up to 50 lb.

Valid U.S. driver’s license.

We consider it a plus if you have:

Knowledge of fundraising principles and practices.

Knowledge and experience with data entry systems and reporting.

Nonprofit experience.

Experience with Asana project management software, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Drive, Classy, and Raiser’s Edge NXT.

Hours, travel, and location