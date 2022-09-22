CASA Program Director: CASA of Philadelphia County

The CASA Program Director is responsible for the oversight of the day to day management of the program through direct supervision of the Advocate Supervisory staff and the Volunteer Management staff. The Program Director is responsible for the program’s compliance with all operating standards and oversees the use and accuracy of the data base for volunteer and case management services. The Program Director serves as the primary contact with family court and partner agencies regarding appointment orders and case assignments.
Qualifications:
- Master’s Degree in Social Work, or social service related field plus an minimum of 3-years experience in the child welfare field and as a supervisor.
- The ability to effectively communicate with and supervise staff and help volunteers be effective in their advocacy roles. Experience with volunteer management preferred.
- Knowledge and understanding of child abuse & neglect and the dependency court system.
- Excellent interpersonal, writing, organizational, time management and computer skills.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office, Word, Excel and data base management.
The CASA Program Director reports to the Executive Director.
CASA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. CASA does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and organizational need.
Benefits
Medical, dental, vision coverage for employee, vacation, sick and personal paid time off, 401k matching up to 3% of salary. There is opportunity for some remote work days, depending on weekly schedule and commitments.