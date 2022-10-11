Entrepreneurship Support Manager: Chester County Economic Development Council

Primary Function:

In this newly formed position, the Entrepreneurship Support Manager will play a key role in CCEDC’s new initiatives supporting and empowering local small businesses, with a special focus on serving newly formed businesses and those that are women owned, minority owned, or otherwise represent socially and economically underserved populations.

The ideal candidate excels in customer-facing interactions, has strong organizational skills and project management experience, and finds fulfillment in helping others pursue and achieve their entrepreneurial goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Serve as lead contact for the “New Business Champions” (NBC) and “190 West Business Resource Center” (190 West) small business support programs

Conduct business needs assessment meetings with client companies to identify their individual priorities and areas for assistance

With detailed knowledge of CCEDC’s internal and external business support resources, connect NBC and 190 West clients to those resources as needed based on assessments

Manage and build on existing processes for client sign-up and onboarding

With assistance from VP of Innovation & Marketing, expand and maintain list of regional advisors and service providers serving as vendors in the NBC program

With assistance of VP of Development Finance, collect loan application materials from clients

Through marketing efforts and organizational partnerships, ensure geographic diversity of NBC applicant pool across the county and continuous utilization of the programs

Track and maintain client metrics related to grants, business assistance, and financing using Salesforce and other tools

Collaborate with CCEDC staff from other service areas, including financing, real estate, and workforce development to maximize support opportunities for NBC and 190 West clients

Required Skills and Experience:

A customer-service mindset, putting yourself in the shoes of the small business to be genuinely invested in their success

A listening ear. A big part of this role is sitting face-to-face with aspiring small business owners and asking the right questions to identify how we can best help them.

A+ organizational skills. Documenting meeting takeaways, prompt customer follow- up, and detailed record keeping are key to success in this

Preferred but not required: A college degree in Business, Marketing, Nonprofit Administration, or related field AND/OR 2-5 years commensurate experience

Small business/entrepreneurial experience or business finance experience a plus but not required

Work Location:

During a three-to-six-month training period, most of the candidate’s time will be spent in the CCEDC offices in Exton and Coatesville

A partially remote-work option is available upon completion of training subject to the candidate possessing adequate personal technology

The candidate will need dependable means of transportation and is expected to travel locally four to five days per month to meet clients and attend training

Benefits

CCEDC provides a highly competitive benefits package to fulltime employees inclusive of dental, health and life insurance, paid time off and an employer-matched 401(k) program.

CCEDC values employee growth and professional development. This role includes opportunities for training and development in areas including but not limited to: project management, economic development, nonprofit management, business operations, sales & marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Time Requirement: Full-time

Desired Start Date: Nov. 1, 2022

To Apply

Submit a resume and cover letter to phayakawa@ccedcpa.com using subject line: “Application – Entrepreneurship Support Manager”

The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has been helping Chester County and the surrounding area advance smart economic growth for more than sixty years. As a private, non-governmental entity, we support businesses and people in four key areas – Financing Solutions, Location Services, Workforce Development, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Through these efforts, we not only assist the business community but also enhance the quality of life for those who live here.

CCEDC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. We are dedicated to building a culturally diverse staff who understands, respects, and values our mission and work. We encourage applications from women, minority groups, veterans, and people with disabilities.