Director of Member Engagement and Improvement: Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations

PACDC’s Director of Member Engagement & Programming will oversee PACDC’s ongoing engagement of our diverse network of CDC members made up of community-based nonprofit organizations and Associate members throughout the Philadelphia area, convening our members around areas of common interest, building community across the network, and creating opportunities for sharing members’ unique and powerful stories to advance shared goals. Working with staff, the Board and its Committees, the Director will design and implement new activities, evaluate and modify existing programs, and help guide the overall strategic direction of PACDC, ensuring members’ interests and voices are at the center of PACDC’s ongoing work. The Director will participate in major organizational planning and decisions, serving as part of the management team for the organization. In close collaboration with the Director of Training & Technical Assistance, the Director of Member Engagement & Programming will guide PACDC’s overall Member Services work and strategies. This position will report directly to the Executive Director.
Responsibilities
Department Management & Organizational Support
● Develop and maintain program/project/event budget/s related to PACDC’s member engagement and programming;
● Develop annual department/program work plan/s and track progress against goals;
● Coordinate with Director of Training & Technical Assistance to guide organizational decision making and manage RFP process, vendor selection, and engagement for PACDC’s internal Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) process
● Supervise Communications & Events Coordinator and manage consultants; provide supervision and quality assurance for:
o Member spotlights and storytelling;
o Annual communications strategy/work plan (created by Communications & Events Coordinator)
o Ongoing communications (e-newsletters/e-blasts, funding opportunities, event marketing, social media, website, publications, etc.)
o Iron Sharpens Iron podcast
● Strengthen and maintain relationships with membership, funders, and other key stakeholders to further PACDC’s and our members’ missions, programming, and goals.
Signature Events
● Manage planning and execution of PACDC’s Annual Gala & Awards Ceremony, with support from staff and consultants;
● Manage planning and execution of PACDC’s Equitable Development Conference, with support from staff and consultants (see below for Coordination with Director of Training & Technical Assistance)
● Manage planning and execution of PACDC’s Semi-Annual Membership Meetings, with support from staff;
● Engage membership in providing input and direction for Signature Event Series, lead regular evaluation/analysis of event impacts/outcomes, and make recommendations for ongoing improvements to event series and programming.
Member Engagement & Communications
● Develop and implement strategies for membership attraction and retention;
● Create opportunities for members to provide input, ideas, and feedback for PACDC member offerings and programming;
● Manage outreach efforts to engage PACDC member organizations, including member site visits, check-ins, surveying, and data gathering;
● Determine next steps/iterations for major PACDC publications, with support from Communications staff.
Committee Convening
● Convene and coordinate PACDC’s Equitable Development Conference Planning Committee and Gala Awards Committee;
● Develop new programming and/or activities responsive to or in support of committee priorities and goals;
● Supervise Communications & Events Coordinator to ensure they are effective in their convening of Communications Peer Group and coordinating Signature Event Series sponsorships.
Coordination with Director of Training & Technical Assistance
● Develop cohesive annual Member Services Workplan;
● Annual Forward Equitable Development Conference – Director of Member Engagement & Programming will provide coordination around conference theme, keynote speaker, event logistics, member outreach and registration, sponsor fulfillment, and vendor management, while Director of Training & Technical Assistance will provide coordination around session content.
Qualifications
● 5+ years of non-profit, government and/or related professional experience, including program management
● Strong capacity for creative and strategic thinking
● Excellent oral and written communication skills
● Demonstrated experience working collaboratively with diverse organizations and individuals
● Experience planning large-scale events
● Experience developing and managing project and/or program budgets
● Proficiency in Microsoft Office programs
● Time management and project management skills/familiarity with project management tools, with strong attention to details
● Supervisory experience
● Familiarity with Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and non-profit organizations
● Enthusiasm for working collaboratively to create an equitable Philadelphia
COVID-19 Protocol
PACDC currently has a hybrid work schedule, with staff in the office two days per week. Given our requirement for all staff to be fully vaccinated and boosted, the successful candidate would need to be fully vaccinated as of their start date.
Compensation & How to Apply
This is an exempt, full-time position. Salary range is $78,000-$83,000, commensurate with experience, with excellent benefits, including health, dental, life and disability insurance, generous Paid Time Off, Employer 401k contribution after one year of employment, professional development, commuter benefits, Wellness Fund, and a supportive working environment.
Please EMAIL resume and cover letter with the subject heading “Director of Member Engagement & Programming” to: jobsearch@pacdc.org
We are only accepting resumes via email. We will notify candidates that proceed to the interview stage.
If your experience doesn’t exactly match the qualifications listed, but you believe you are right for this role, please apply and tell us why you’re the best person for the job!
PACDC embraces diversity and inclusion and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. Black, Indigenous, Latine, Asian, and other people of color, immigrants, women, LGBTQI+ individuals, and people who are differently abled or neurodiverse are highly encouraged to apply.
