The Zoë and Dean Pappas Curator of Education, Public Programs: Philadelphia Museum of Art

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art, we actively seek to employ a diverse group of people who embody our organizational values. We welcome and encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply, especially those from historically marginalized and underrepresented groups in the museum field, who are inspired by our shared purpose and enjoy working collaboratively with others.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, citizenship or immigration status, color, disability, ethnicity, familial status, gender identity and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any other protected status.

How You Will Contribute

The Zoë and Dean Pappas Curator of Education, Public Programs is a member, and department director, within the Learning and Engagement team and reports to the Deputy Director for Learning and Engagement.

As a member of the division’s leadership team, the incumbent collaboratively develops and leads the direction, ideation, development, management, and evaluation of a variety of innovative public programs for audiences of all ages and abilities, from first time guests to lifelong members.

Leads a team that develops a diverse array of programs, both in-person and virtual, that spur inspiration, ignite creativity, foster inquiry, and support the division’s strategic priorities and the museum’s mission and vision.



Specifically, you will:

Foster and inspire a team of programmers and educators who generate in-person and virtual programs and other events that serve museum audiences (pre-pandemic- 250,000 visitors annually), including lectures, artist talks, panel discussions, gallery activations, film/video screenings, performances, family, and studio programs

Set priorities, direction, and budget for dynamic and adaptive public programs based on the PMA’s collection, exhibitions, and in response to current events and trends

Collaborate as a programmatic partner, working closely with stakeholders including team members in Learning and Engagement, Visitor Experience, Curatorial, Conservation, Digital Experience, Events, and others, and build authentic relationships with external collaborators

Support the development of strategic external partnerships that advance the museum’s (and partner organizations’) educational, programmatic, and audience engagement priorities, goals, and outcomes

In partnership with colleagues in development and marketing, support funding efforts and participation in programs to ensure that the dynamic nature of programs is communicated in a way that engages and builds audiences and support

Maintain a broad working knowledge of the field and diverse programming formats so that choices can be made to reach diverse audiences most effectively and in innovative ways

Research and evaluate new and emerging scholarship, trends in museum programming, contemporary artistic practices, performance-based media, higher education, childhood development, and other areas for program development and management

Provide strategic leadership and manage efforts to assess audience engagement and learning programs and initiatives, including gathering and analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to evaluate programs, measure, and report impact

Model and contribute to a welcoming, friendly, and equitable environment through a positive and collaborative audience-centered attitude; reflects the PMA’s core values

Your background and experience include:

Demonstrated creativity and innovation in developing and leading programs that engage a broad and diverse public, ranging from young children to adult learners

Excellent interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills, including public speaking

Ability to direct the work of others, provide creative and intellectual oversight to a team

A proven ability to work collaboratively with others. Ability to accomplish goals working through formal and informal channels.

Demonstrated commitment to promoting, contributing to, and supporting an equitable and inclusive culture (DEAI)

Demonstrated planning and organizational skills. Ability to establish goals, manage shifting priorities, and handle numerous time-sensitive projects with multiple deadlines.

Demonstrated creativity, problem solving, critical analysis, initiative, judgment, and decision-making skills.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in audience engagement and creating and maintaining authentic partnerships

Proven track record of developing and meeting budget goals.

The incumbent employs knowledge of art history, art, education, performing arts, or a related field combined with extensive experience of working with multigenerational audiences.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience

Position and Compensation Details

The minimum salary for this position is $80,000.

This position is full-time, exempt, and 35 hours per week.

COVID-19 vaccination required.

Application Timeline

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. We encourage candidates to apply early as the position will close once we have a robust applicant pool or a candidate has been selected.

What We Offer

Our employees are at the center of the museum. As an employee, you will have access to numerous museum perks including, but not limited to:

Free general admission to the museum for you and your immediate family

Discounted guest tickets for admission

Discounts on gift memberships

Special staff tours and presentations from our curatorial and conservation teams

Discounts at the museum restaurant, museum cafés, and museum retail and online stores

We offer a comprehensive benefits package for employees* including:

Medical, dental, and vision benefits

Fully paid short-term disability insurance, long-term disability insurance, and life insurance

Health savings or flexible spending account program

Retirement savings program with museum match

Paid vacation, personal days, sick days, and holidays

*Eligibility for certain benefits is based on a variety of factors including the employee’s regular schedule and tenure