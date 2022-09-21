Digital Web Manager: Visit Philadelphia

As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name, mission, job, and our passion. We give Philadelphia a voice through groundbreaking advertising campaigns, a nationally recognized web and social media presence, and collaborative relationships with local and national partners. We want people to visit Philadelphia and love it like we do.

At VISIT PHILADELPHIA, our greatest investment has always been in our staff — smart, passionate, creative and innovative people who work hard and smart to tout Greater Philadelphia as a must-visit leisure tourism destination, and who are guided daily by our core values. That means if you are passionate, trustworthy, inclusive, respectful, collaborative, innovative, and hospitable, we’d love for you to consider joining us!

VISIT PHILADELPHIA is currently searching for a Digital Web Manager to join the team.

Position

VISIT PHILADELPHIA has a unique opportunity for a Digital Web Manager. The Manager serves as the technical lead on all web and many digital related activities at VISIT PHILADELPHIA (VP). The Manager provides web development capabilities as well as direction in the planning, developing, executing and maintaining VP’s web and digital presence. The Manager also oversees the execution of VP’s robust and profitable monetization and email marketing programs. This position is ultimately charged with ensuring that VP’s websites and digital platforms are operating at an optimal level to achieve their goal of increasing visitation to the region.

Primary Responsibilities

Web Development – Acts as VP’s technical lead on all web projects and the organization’s technical lead on many digital projects:

Develops enhancements for VisitPhilly.com using modern web technologies, workflows and tools

Oversees the relationship with external web developers and consultants and ensures that they are delivering work that meets VP standards

Creates technical web project scopes and requirements

Provides technical direction for non-Web VP departments during cross-department technical initiatives

Liaises with technical teams within partner organizations

Digital Tech Strategy & Operations – With a technical point-of-view, contributes to the strategy, planning and execution of VP’s web and digital marketing:

Plans and executes VP’s technical web & digital strategy

Effectively manages the web tech team including outside resources and their execution of tasks to ensure excellence and growth

Provides input on the organization’s digital tactics in terms of technical feasibility, capacity, and budget

Manages the organization’s web technical budget with CMO input

Web Maintenance – Responsible for the maintenance of VP’s web properties:

Responsible for website uptime 24/7/365 and responds to site issues according to SOP

Manages relationships with web server providers and works to ensure VP’s investment in servers is well grounded

Responsible for the security of VP’s websites and key domain names, protecting them from threats

Responsible for protecting user privacy and working with VP’s administration team on being compliant with relevant consumer laws and regulations

Ensures VP websites are optimized for search by Google and other search engines

Monetization – Oversees the monetization program to maximize revenue for Visit Philadelphia

Ensures the technical aspects of the program are running to specifications

Works to optimize digital banner and email campaigns so they perform well for partners

Reports out on web monetization status to senior leadership

Manages relationships with monetization agency and monetization contractors

Web Performance Tracking – Oversees the reporting on website usage effectiveness

Ensures website usage data is collected accurately

Oversees the production of performance reports, including data from Google Analytics and ADARA

Responsible for flagging data anomalies that indicate errors or change in usage

Email Marketing – Oversees the execution VP’s robust email marketing program:

Manages the work of the Digital Marketing Specialist in their email marketing efforts

Provides direction on email strategy and execution

Reviews all consumer, paid and stakeholder emails before deployment

Assists with pulling and analyzing email performance data

Qualifications

Education Requirements

BA or BS degree; MA desired

Specialized Experience, Skills and Abilities

5+ years of proven experience leading the technical functions of well-trafficked evolving websites and digital platforms

Management experience including at least one direct report

Experience working with and managing an array of technical agencies and consultants

Key Technical Skills Strong competency of website fundamentals including UX, analytics, SEO Strong web development knowledge including of HTML, CSS, PHP, JavaScript and Git WordPress CMS expertise including Advanced Custom Fields, theme and plugin development Knowledge of web servers, domains, DNS, web security and accessibility standards



Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination required by date of hire. Individuals may claim exemption for medical or religious reasons.

We offer generous and competitive benefits, including comprehensive medical, dental and company-paid vision plans; company-paid life and disability; parental leave; pet insurance reimbursement; 401(k) and company match program; and competitive paid time off programs.

VISIT PHILADELPHIA is an Equal Opportunity Employer that encourages candidates of all backgrounds to apply.