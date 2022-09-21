Digital Content Manager: Visit Philadelphia

As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name, mission, job, and our passion. We give Philadelphia a voice through groundbreaking advertising campaigns, a nationally recognized web and social media presence, and collaborative relationships with local and national partners. We want people to visit Philadelphia and love it like we do.

At VISIT PHILADELPHIA, our greatest investment has always been in our staff — smart, passionate, creative and innovative people who work hard and smart to tout Greater Philadelphia as a must-visit leisure tourism destination, and who are guided daily by our core values. That means if you are passionate, trustworthy, inclusive, respectful, collaborative, innovative, and hospitable, we’d love for you to consider joining us!

Position

The Digital Content Manager is responsible for managing and producing content to be published on Visit Philadelphia’s website, as well as additional owned digital marketing channels. The Digital Content Manager is charged with creating and maintaining compelling, timely, web-specific content in order to grow Visit Philadelphia’s digital reach, influence and effectiveness. He or she is responsible for working with the web team to implement coordinated web content marketing plans across digital channels, while helping to maintain core website content to be current, relevant and highly useful to our readers/visitors.

This position reports to the Senior Director of Digital Content & Strategy.

Primary Responsibilities

Digital Content Management & Production:

Work with the Web team to research, write, produce and fact-check content in our WordPress CMS Create and update major seasonal and campaign-based content and the events therein (e.g., Historic District, Holidays, Summer Festivals, etc.) Serve as a content producer of pieces covering Philadelphia, including timely posts and event content on visitphilly.com Produce content that achieves site goals: builds image, drives visitation and boosts economy Produce content that progresses editorial strategy; innovate and apply digital best practices, including optimization for social and search Pair compelling written content with images, videos and multimedia visual content to propel a website visitor through the story and down a page

Optimize pages on visitphilly.com and uwishunu.com to drive qualified traffic to our partner websites

Ensure web-based digital content is consistent in terms of style, quality and tone, and is optimized for search and user experience for all channels

Assist web team with management and execution of all email communications from inception to completion

Communicate with external PR contacts over the phone, online and in-person to acquire additional information

Attend press previews and media events for relevant events and exhibitions.

Adapt select articles for use as press releases to be used by the communications team for media pitches

Website Development:

Participate in website development projects from start to finish. Test new developments, UIs and applications for the website across platforms and browsers

Other:

Manage various requests for reporting and communication, including Contact Us support

Provide support for the Web team in conjunction with department-based needs and projects, including site testing and reporting

Adapt select web articles into press releases

Provide writing, editing, proofreading and fact-checking services for non-Web-related projects

Qualifications

Education Requirements

BA or BS degree in a relevant field

Specialized Experience, Skills and Abilities

3-5 years of relevant experience

Passion for and knowledge of Philadelphia and the five-county region

Versatile writer, storyteller and multimedia content creator

Proficiencies in the following applications desired: Web Content Management System (WordPress preferable); basic HTML; Google Docs; Adobe Photoshop, Google Analytics, etc.

Excellent communications skills, both written and oral

Collaborative worker; able to work across all VISIT PHILADELPHIA departments with staff at all levels

Willingness to work additional hours in order to meet tight deadlines

Creative, organized and flexible

Ability to establish priorities and meet deadlines

Ability to adapt quickly

Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination required by date of hire. Individuals may claim exemption for medical or religious reasons.

We offer generous and competitive benefits, including comprehensive medical, dental and company-paid vision plans; company-paid life and disability; parental leave; pet insurance reimbursement; 401(k) and company match program; and competitive paid time off programs.

VISIT PHILADELPHIA is an Equal Opportunity Employer that encourages candidates of all backgrounds to apply.