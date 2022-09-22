Executive Director: Northern Liberties Neighbors Association

About The Northern Liberties Neighbors Association (NLNA):

The NLNA is a 501(c)3 non-profit neighborhood association covering the area of northeast Center City Philadelphia bounded by Callowhill Street, Girard Avenue, 6th Street and the Delaware River. A volunteer Board of Directors (“Board”) elected by the neighbors runs the organization, which is focused on improving the quality of life in the neighborhood. The NLNA is the Registered Community Organization (“RCO”) for the area for purposes of Zoning and City Planning.

Founded in 1976, the NLNA is a dynamic, growing organization that exists to serve the residents and businesses of Northern Liberties and strengthen the community by providing a forum for public discussion of issues of concern and interest; organizing events and programs to enhance community spirit; supporting improvements to our neighborhood, our schools and our City; facilitating understanding and use of public services; and acting as a channel of communication with City officials and elected representatives.

The NLNA owns and/or controls two major properties in the neighborhood: Liberty Lands and the Northern Liberties Community Center. Liberty Lands is a 2-acre park, playground, and community gathering space. The Community Center complex houses the NLNA’s offices, meeting space, two rental apartments, a commercial rental space, and an outdoor yard and event space.

Position Summary:

The Executive Director (“ED”) is a new position and will be the only full-time, salaried employee of the NLNA. The ED acts as the liaison between neighbors and the NLNA Board and committee chairs, working closely to design, organize, promote, and implement community projects. The ED works at and staffs the NLNA office at the Northern Liberties Community Center, 700 N 3rd Street, and is in many ways the face of the organization, answering emails, phone calls, and greeting walk-ins. The ED has oversight responsibility for management of Liberty Lands and the Community Center complex. The ED also is expected to attend meetings of the NLNA Board, General Membership meetings, and select committee meetings as needed. The ED reports to the President of the Board and to the other executive officers of the Board.



Key Skills:

Program design and management; event planning; property oversight; fundraising, including grant writing and campaign design and management; strong communication skills including basic familiarity with relevant social media and web applications; facility with Microsoft Office, basic databases, and financial accounting software such as QuickBooks. A successful candidate will be highly organized, self-directed and motivated, and possess the ability to recruit, engage, and manage volunteers and raise funds.

Requirements:

This is a competency-based hiring process. Post-secondary degree preferred but not required. Position requires moderate physical exertion (neighborhood clean-ups, set-up and breakdown of meeting spaces, etc.).

Salary and Benefits:

This is a salaried position with benefits, salary, $60-70,000 based upon experience and skills. This position is funded for 3 years, with the expectation that the ED will help create new revenue streams and make the position self-sustaining.

Hours : This position is full-time, with the expectation that the ED will work approximately 40 hours per week, as necessary, including certain night and weekend events as may be required. The ED will be expected to hold regular office hours and be available to the community via email, cellphone, and text during working hours.

Position Details:

Administration:

Exercises appropriate oversight and diligence to ensure that NLNA-controlled properties are operated and maintained professionally, cost-effectively, and made available for community use in a way that is responsive to community needs.

Helps maintain the NLNA website and social media accounts in collaboration with the NLNA Communications and Outreach Committee.

Responds to inquiries and questions in person, phone, email, website, social media, etc. Refers media inquiries to the President or appropriate officer. Serves as main point of contact for the organization

Helps coordinate with NLNA partner organizations and entities, such as the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, Penn Treaty Special Services District, Central Delaware Advisory Group, Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, etc.

Writes correspondence for the organization subject to approval of the NLNA President and Board.

Works with Treasurer and bookkeeping consultant as needed to manage and oversee the organization’s finances.

Board of Directors Support:

Works with the President and Board leadership as needed

Committee Support:

Attends regular meetings of standing committees per the request of the committee chair, working with the group’s leadership to prepare agenda, minutes, etc. Executes action items for each committee following each meeting, regularly updating volunteers.

Plans, promotes and administers special events organized by the Board and committees, including obtaining permits, soliciting bids, paying contracts, overseeing set up/break down, etc.

Coordinates monthly zoning meetings with other RCOs as necessary. Works with zoning applicants and fellow RCOs to ensure proper notification of all meetings and complete submission of required documentation.

With Zoning Committee leadership, drafts and submit all letters to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Maintains complete zoning files at the NLNA office and on website for review by neighbors and applicants.

Occasionally testifies to Board-approved NLNA positions at the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Philadelphia City Planning Commission, Civic Design Review, and other administrative bodies and agencies as needed.

Fundraising

Works with the Fundraising/Development Committee to ensure that NLNA maximizes fundraising potential via events, appeals, sustaining memberships, etc.

Writes grants and solicits funding for NLNA and its projects from philanthropic, corporate, and other sources.

Additional Duties:

Represents the NLNA to elected officials, on citywide committees and coalitions, and at City of Philadelphia hearings and so on, as needed and as authorized by the President.

Additional duties as assigned by the board of directors

TO APPLY: Send resume and cover letter to: jeff.hornstein@gmail.com