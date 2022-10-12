Director: Penn Center for Community Health Workers

Description



The Director of Penn Center for Community Health Workers provides vision and strategic leadership for the IMPaCT Community Health Worker program's growth within Penn Medicine and the Philadelphia region. (S)he oversees the day-to-day programmatic, financial, and personnel operations of the center, ensuring continued quality of outcomes for more than 2,000 patients each year. The Director works with other members of the Center's leadership to innovate IMPaCT, and represents the Center in relevant local, state, and national initiatives.





Provides vision and strategic leadership for IMPaCT’s growth within Penn Medicine and the Philadelphia region, in line with the Center’s stated objectives and five-year plan priorities.

Ensures continued quality of outcomes for more than 2,000 patients each year. Analyzes data on a regular basis and identify opportunities for improvement. Shares data with staff and mutually identifies opportunities for improvement. Collaborates with the staff to develop and implement action plans for improvement.

Collaborates with Center leadership to innovate IMPaCT with input from CHWs, clinicians, and patients. Collaborates with Center leadership to develop and refine programs, services, and initiatives to strengthen IMPaCT and provide the best possible care to patients.

Oversees day-today programmatic, financial, and personnel operations, including recruiting highly-qualified CHWs, managers and administrative support.

Represent IMPaCT and the Center in relevant local, state and national initiatives, including advocacy efforts.

Performs duties in accordance with Penn Medicine and entity values, policies, and procedures

Other duties as assigned to support the unit, department, entity, and health system organization

Minimum Requirements



Required Education and Experience



Bachelor’s Degree is required (Master’s Degree MPH, MPA, MBA is preferred).

6+ years of supervisory experience within Penn Center for CHWs or 12 years of experience in a management role with a track record of achieving program outcomes, managing budgets, and developing high-performing staff

Politically astute with strong diplomatic skills. Outstanding relationship building skills.

Strong written and communication skills; ability to interact professionally with a diverse group of clients and staff.

Passion for improving the lives of low-income individuals and cultivating talented team members.

As part of our COVID-19 response, this position may currently be offering partial or full remote work. However, in the near future this position will require full or partial on-site work.

We believe that the best care for our patients starts with the best care for our employees. Our employee benefits programs help our employees get healthy and stay healthy. We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits program that includes one of the finest prepaid tuition assistance programs in the region. Penn Medicine employees are actively engaged and committed to our mission. Together we will continue to make medical advances that help people live longer, healthier lives.

