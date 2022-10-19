Communications Assistant: Leeway Foundation

Leeway is hiring a Communications Assistant. The Communications Assistant supports the Leeway Foundation’s communications, engagement, and visibility strategies, including writing and editing electronic and print communication. The Communications Assistant reports to the Communications Director and works collaboratively with other staff.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates should send:

• A 1-page cover letter indicating why they are interested and qualified for the position as well as their interest in art and social change

• A resume

• Names of 3 professional references with contact information

Please submit your materials on or before Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:59pm EST via e-mail to jobs@leeway.org with the subject header: Comms Assistant Search.

No phone calls, please. All applications will be acknowledged.

ABOUT LEEWAY FOUNDATION:

The Leeway Foundation supports women, trans*, and gender non-conforming artists and cultural producers working in communities at the intersection of art, culture, and social change. Through the Foundation’s grantmaking and other programs, we promote artistic expression that amplifies the voices of those on the margins, promotes sustainable and healthy communities, and works in the service of movements for economic and social justice. For more information, visit: www.leeway.org.