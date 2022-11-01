Executive Director: Women in Transition

If you are a non-profit leader, possess strong collaborative leadership skills, the ability to set and implement strategic vision and deliver impactful programs, this role may be for you.

WIT is an organization dedicated to empowering people with the knowledge, support, and ability to thrive beyond domestic abuse/intimate partner violence and substance abuse. Our staff are dedicated and passionate professionals who are inspired to create a world where people are free to pursue safety, healthy relationships, and supportive communities. WIT serves survivors off all gender identities and all of our services are offered free of charge.

Women In Transition (WIT) currently seeks an Executive Director to lead a passionate and mission-driven team of 15 direct service and operations staff. The Executive Director provides strategic leadership and direction to advance WIT’s mission, impact, fundraising capacity, and fiscal health and oversees the organization’s operations and programs. The position requires on-site work and reports directly to the Board of Directors.



General Responsibilities

Board Governance

• Partner with the Board in policy decisions, fundraising and increasing the overall visibility of the organization

• Provide information to the Board and board committees to help them assess and address issues and make informed fiduciary and governance decisions

• Assist with recruitment, selection and training of new Board members

• Coordinate board committee

Strategic Planning

• Provide strategic leadership and direction to ensure fulfillment of WIT’s mission through successful development and implementation of direct service, prevention, community education, and outreach programs

• Partner with the Board and staff in the implementation of WIT’s strategic plan Organizational & Program Management

• Oversee all day-to-day operations of the organization including finance, HR, and IT

• Oversee hiring, training, supervision, and retention of staff

• Manage all HR functions including maintaining HR files, benefits management, and employee handbook

• Work with Program Director to oversee program delivery and development of new programs

• Manage contracts, ensure compliance with all funder reporting requirements and regulations

Budget & Fiscal Management

• Work with the board to ensure the financial health of the organization

• Develop annual operational budget for Board approval

• Monitor and approve all expenditures and ensure appropriate financial management of all grants and contracts

• Maintain strong oversight, internal controls, and division of duties

• Work with finance team to produce monthly contract invoices and fiscal reports and to monitor contract budgets

Development

Work with Development/Communications Associate and Board Development Committee to create and implement an annual development plan that includes fundraising events and appeals

Ensure preparation and submission of foundation proposals, grant applications and funding requests to government and contract agencies

Support and lead the Board in its fundraising role

Communications & Outreach

Supervise and work with the WIT’s External Affairs Team to create and implement strategies to increase the overall visibility of the organization including developing outreach strategies and materials, social media and website content, monthly e-newsletters, and outreach events

Effectively communicate the organization’s mission to donors, volunteers, the media, and the general public. Establish and maintain collaborative working relationships with external partners, including local and PA domestic violence organizations, government agencies, and local non-profits

QUALIFICATIONS

A demonstrated passion for working with Survivors of domestic abuse/intimate partner violence and substance abuse

Undergraduate degree in in social work, public health, public policy or related field, with Masters degree preferred

At least 5 years of progressive, non-profit management experience

Upon hiring, the candidate must complete the 40-Hour Domestic Violence Advocate Training, the Crime Victims Compensation Training, and provide Act 33 criminal background and child abuse clearances.

SKILLS

Ability to manage programs and contracts

Excellent communication skills and public speaking experience

Excellent writing skills, grant-writing experience a plus

Understand financial matters, including development of budgets, compliance with grant and contract requirements, and financial oversight

Strong organizational skills

Grant writing and/or fundraising experience

HOW TO APPLY

To apply for the position, please email a current resume, cover letter and writing sample to shelly@un-hr.com.