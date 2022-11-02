Executive Director: Philadelphia Cultural Fund

The Philadelphia Cultural Fund (“PCF”) seeks an experienced, strategic, politically savvy, and equity-focused nonprofit professional to provide leadership and vision in the fulfillment of PCF’s mission to support and enhance the cultural vitality of Philadelphia and all its residents by promoting arts and culture as engines of social cohesion, economic development, and health and well-being.

PCF is an independent, community-focused non-profit, grant making organization. Since its founding in 1992 PCF has awarded more than $60 million in grants to Philadelphia-based arts and culture organizations. Currently, substantially all funding for PCF comes from the City of Philadelphia (“City”). PCF is governed by an 18-member Board of Directors of which the Mayor and City Council each appoints 8 members and the remaining 10 are drawn from the community.

The Executive Director will be an innovative and strategic leader who can bring together multiple constituencies to achieve a common vision. The Executive Director will value frequent interaction and collaboration with the internal team and external community partnerships and will build rapport with a wide range of stakeholders. They will demonstrate accountability and adaptability to various situations and be comfortable with change. As an inclusive leader, the Executive Director will be responsive to new ideas, opportunities, and innovation while effectively leveraging organizational, human, financial, and digital resources.



Primary Responsibilities

Program Leadership, Development and Assessment:

-Managing the grantmaking process for 300+ applicants each fiscal year.

-Developing practices to invite and weigh feedback from grantees, applicants and other relevant stakeholders on program impact and potential program evolution

-Staying abreast of relevant exemplary practices of other grantmakers in the arts

General Operations Management:

-Ensuring sound fiscal management and efficiency of operations.

-Inspiring, developing and managing PCF’s Program Manager, part-time staff and volunteers.

External Relationships, Communications, and Advocacy:

-Maintaining and cultivating strong relationships with all PCF stakeholders including: grantees, applicants, grant panelists, Philadelphia City Council, Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, the City Controller, PCF’s Board of Directors, and local media and private funders.

-Advocating for the interests of PCF and its diverse constituents by leveraging strategic alliances with other local, regional, and national leaders, non-profits and government-based organizations.

-Developing a fundraising plan to generate funds to supplement those allocated by the City.

Board Relations and Development:

-Maintaining a strong relationship with PCF’s active, working board

-Partnering with the Board to support the its governance, advocacy, resource development and strategic planning responsibilities, including by keeping the board informed of relevant developments in the local arts sector and political environment.

-Assisting the board in maintaining a robust, diverse, pipeline of potential board candidates

Qualifications

10 years of relevant experience in an innovative arts-based, cultural, educational, or similar community-focused or socially-oriented nonprofit organization with at least three years in an executive leadership role is required. A demonstrated commitment to workplace equity, diversity, inclusion, and access, as well as experience navigating change and inspiring a high-achieving, seasoned team of creative professionals and administrators.

Qualified candidates will possess or will develop a deep knowledge of trends and exemplary practices in the performing and visual arts, creative placemaking, arts preservation and arts education. Experience leading and inspiring positive change with community-centric work and advocating for change at a local and/or national level are needed. Demonstrable skills in fundraising and contributed and earned revenue enhancement are highly desirable, as is an outstanding track record of fostering positive community relations. A broad range of life experiences is welcomed.

Salary range: $90,000 – $100,000, commensurate with experience

Benefits: Paid vacation, health benefits, paid maternity/paternity leave

Time frame to hire: January 2023

This is a full-time position based in Philadelphia, PA. Occasional evenings and weekends are required. PCF’s offices are currently located in a co-work space. Staff is expected to be in the office at least twice a week.

We celebrate diversity and inclusion at PCF and encourage people with all lived experiences and backgrounds to apply for this position. It is our goal to ensure that everyone who works with us feels that they can bring their authentic selves to the workplace without judgment or repercussion.

If you are interested in this position, please send your cover letter and resume to info@philaculturalfund.org with Executive Director Search in the title of the email. In lieu of a cover letter, applicants are welcome to provide a video (up to five minutes in length) along with their resume. If submitting a video, please provide a link.

Applications are due by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

To learn more about this opportunity, we encourage interested applicants to click here for a complete position description, Click here for frequently asked questions about the role. If you have questions about the position, please email info@philaculturalfund.org.