Grants Manager: HIAS Pennsylvania

Status: Full-time, 35 hours a week

Salary: $68k-$75k (commensurate with experience)

MISSION

HIAS Pennsylvania supports low-income immigrants of all backgrounds as they build new lives in our community. Through immigration legal services and an array of social services, we work to address their needs, defend their rights, and advocate for their equitable inclusion in American society.

Summary of Position:

The Grants Manager will be responsible for researching, writing, editing, and submitting grants and reports from government, foundation and corporate funding sources. This position manages the grants calendar ensuring timely submission of all grants and proposals, including proposal and grant tracking, project management, and reporting.



Core Areas of Responsibilities:

Writing and submitting grants and reports

Institutional grant management

Related fundraising activities

Tasks:

Writing and Submitting Grants and Reports

Work closely with the agency’s program and executive staff to ensure timely and effective submissions;

Prepare and submit letters of inquiry, grant applications, reports, and related grant correspondence;

Create proposal templates; draft program summaries; assemble required attachments; monitor reporting

Institutional Grant Management

Maintain and manage a comprehensive institutional grants calendar tracking prospects, proposals, active grants and reports;

Research prospective funders;

Perform regular monitoring of programmatic goals and actions to maintain compliance with grant agreements;

Respond to funder and staff inquiries;

Work closely with Finance and Development teams to update and implement protocols for grant management, including grant database and shared drive

Other Organizational Requirements

Actively participate in department, agency, community, and provider meetings;

Represent HIAS Pennsylvania to donors, external stakeholders, and the general public as needed;

Other funding-related duties as

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required with minimum of 5 years’ experience in grant writing, funder research, reports, database and other development writing;

Strong written and oral communication, proofreading, critical thinking, and creative problem- solving skills;

Complex government grant-writing experience highly preferred;

Able to manage multiple complex projects and meet deadlines with minimal supervision;

Excellent project management skills including ability to multitask, follow through on assigned projects, proofread, and meet deadlines with minimal supervision;

Maintain professionalism, sensitivity, and confidentiality at all times;

Commitment to and passion for HIAS Pennsylvania’s mission to advocate for immigrants and refugees.

How to Apply:

Please send a cover letter, résumé and writing sample in PDF format to humanresources@hiaspa.org and make the title of the position the subject of your email. No phone calls, please.

This is an exempt position. The employment package includes 403(b) with employer contribution, very generous paid vacation and PTO, employer-paid health insurance, and more. This is a hybrid position. All employees of HIAS Pennsylvania are required to be fully vaccinated as a term and condition of employment.

HIAS Pennsylvania is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against applicants or employees on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation or identity, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation or belief, or veteran status. It is our policy to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities.

Compliance Statement: In the performance of their functions as detailed in the position description employees have an obligation to avoid ethical, legal, financial, and other conflicts of interest to ensure that their actions and outside activities do not conflict with their primary employment responsibilities at the agency. Employees are also expected to understand and be in compliance with applicable laws and agency policies.