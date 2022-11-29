Grant Specialist: Defender Association of Philadelphia

Who is the Defender Association?

The Defender Association of Philadelphia is more than just a law firm. We’re the community’s lawyers. The Defender team – more than 500 attorneys, social workers, investigators, administrators, and other staff – make sure that everyone, regardless of income, has access to high-quality defense when facing criminal charges. Our mission-driven, client-centered model focuses on outcomes that support a system that is fundamentally fair and creates safer, stronger communities. Follow us @PhilllyDefenders (Twitter, Instagram & TikTok) and on LinkedIn.

The Grant Specialist will support the mission of the Defender Association of Philadelphia and is responsible for all aspects of grant activities in compliance with the organization’s goals and objectives. Reporting to the Director of Policy, the Grant Specialist will collaborate with all Units to play an essential role in fundraising to support the Defender’s critical initiatives across Units that require external funding, in deepening relationships with current foundation funders/potential funders, and in furthering the organization’s growth goals by identifying new funding opportunities. The Grant Specialist oversees the grant application process from beginning to end as well as writing grant proposals and reports, producing responses to government RFPs (Request for Proposals), and researching foundations and other potential funding opportunities. Working closely with the executive and management teams of all our Units and staff across the organization, the Grant Specialist plays an essential role in Defender’s identification of funding needs, fundraising and program growth. This is a hybrid position.



What You’ll Do

Researches various types of grants available to further our strategic initiatives, criminal justice reform initiatives, indigent defense, youth justice, child advocacy, community education and non-profit leadership/training development and identifies the criteria to qualify for each.

Discusses available sources of funding with the executive and management teams. Prioritizes funding needs.

Compiles necessary information and verifies its accuracy for the application process through collaboration with other employees, database research, and other factfinding actions and meetings.

Works closely with Finance Departments to develop grant budgets and budget narratives

Writes concise, articulate and persuasive grant proposals and narratives

Drafts and completes grant applications according to application requirements.

Ensures grant is submitted on time and within application parameters.

Completes all documents, forms, or reports required by the grant.

Ensures compliance with all awarded grant requirements, including reports and deliverables

Coordinates the monitoring and evaluation of programs and projects that are funded by grants.

Serves as a liaison to funding agencies

Develops relationships with new and existing funders.

Develops and maintains master files on grants and paperwork connected to programs funded by grants.

Incorporates criminal legal system information into required documents

Assists with Community Education and other development projects

Performs other related duties as assigned.

What You’ll Need

Ability to adapt to changing needs of the Defender Association and to work collaboratively with all Defender staff

A minimum of three years of experience in grant writing, research, submission, and management

Experience with or strong knowledge of non-profit fundraising landscape

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools and familiarity with publishing software

Familiarity with eGrants or JustGrants a plus

Excellent interpersonal skills, problem-solving capabilities, and collaboration

Exemplary writing skills; ability to write clear, articulate, and persuasive proposals

Robust editing skills with attention to detail

Occasional travel to community events and funders

Requires full Covid vaccination or approved exemption request

Benefits & Perks

Very generous and rich benefits plan with many employer paid benefit

Substantial paid time off

Salary commensurate with experience

Hybrid schedule

401(b) with Employer Match

Meaningful & Impactful Work

Growth Opportunities

Ongoing Training and Development of You

To Apply:

Please submit your resume and cover letter online. Please check us out at our website.

The Defender Association provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, The Defender Association complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.