Chief Operating Officer: Family Service Association of Bucks County, Langhorne, PA

Family Service Association of Bucks County is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) social service organization with locations throughout Bucks County in Langhorne and Bristol, Pennsylvania. The organization has been growing steadily and is seeking to accelerate growth. The board and CEO are looking for a mission-focused, seasoned, strategic, and process-minded leader with experience scaling an organization, leading an executive management team, leveraging technology, and developing a performance culture among a group of diverse, talented individuals. Reporting to the CEO, the Chief Operations Officer must be a leader who is able to help others at Family Service Association of Bucks County deliver measurable, cost-effective results that make the vision a reality.

Tara Sweeney

Lambert & Associates

610-924-9100

tsweeney@lambertassoc.com