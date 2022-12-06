Development & Communications Coordinator: We the Fund for Women and Girls

Position Summary
The Fund for Women and Girls leads and unites the community through philanthropy and advocacy to ensure that women and girls have opportunities and resources to thrive. Since 1996, we have supported women and girls in Chester County through fundraising, grantmaking, and educational opportunities and we have awarded more than $4 million in grants to 86 nonprofit organizations addressing critical needs.
The Development & Communications Coordinator supports the implementation of The Fund’s fundraising and communications strategic goals. Working with all constituencies including staff, board, volunteers, and donors, this position reports to the Director of Development. This is a part-time flexible position requiring at least one in-person day in our West Chester office and occasional evening and weekend hours for advance- scheduled special events.
Responsibilities
Development
- Support all fundraising plans, programs, and events
- Assist in the maintenance of The Fund’s donor database, including gift and acknowledgement processing
- Learn best practices to optimize use of donor database for donor cultivation and stewardship
- Help with communications to event sponsors and guests
Communications
- Create and implement communications plans (social media, e-news, targeted communications to donors, etc.) in partnership with the Director of Development
- Assist the organization’s efforts to strengthen its brand identity and ensure consistency of messaging
- Maintain communications calendar
- Help with social media postings to increase followers
- Help develop content for e-newsletter to drive engagement and sign-ups
- Use CANVA and other design programs to prepare branded social media posts, e-newsletters, video/animations, targeted emails, and print communications pieces
- Maintain The Fund’s website
- Produce basic photography and videography when needed
- Maintain positive relationships with media and outside media vendors (photographers, videographers, printers)
- Assist with preparing press releases
Reports
- Reports directly to the Director of
- Works closely with all Fund
Compensation
- This position pays $22 per hour for approximately 20 hours per week, flexibly scheduled.
Physical Requirements
- Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a
- Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at times
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or work equivalent.
- 1-3 years administrative experience. Previous communications or development experience a
- Strong commitment to and awareness of the needs of women and girls in Chester
- Strong commitment to values of diversity, equity, and
- Excellent written, oral, interpersonal communication and analytical
- Possess a thorough, organized, and detail-oriented approach to
- Ability to work well both independently and collaboratively with staff and volunteers.
- Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and Power
- Proficient design skills using Adobe InDesign or
- Proficient in database management. DonorPerfect experience a
- Proficient social media skills. Constant Contact experience a
- Reliable transportation to West Chester for hybrid work and throughout Chester County for off-site events as
To Apply
Please submit cover letter and resume as one PDF to Director of Development Christy McMains cmcmains@thefundcc.org. No phone calls, please.