Program Manager: We the Fund, Women and Girls

Position Summary

The Fund for Women and Girls leads and unites the community through philanthropy and advocacy to ensure that women and girls have opportunities and resources to thrive. Since 1996, we have supported women and girls in Chester County through fundraising, grantmaking, and educational opportunities and we have awarded more than $4 million in grants to 86 nonprofit organizations addressing critical needs.

The Program Manager is responsible for planning and implementing The Fund’s programmatic work, including grantmaking, advocacy, and educational programming. Working with all constituencies within The Fund, including staff, board, volunteers, and donors, this position works closely with the Executive Director, Program Committee and Grants Policy Committee Chairs to fulfill the organization’s mission. This is a part-time flexible position requiring at least one day per week in our West Chester office and occasional evening and weekend hours for advance-scheduled special events and board meetings.



Responsibilities

Grantmaking Works with Fund Executive Director and Grants Policy Committee in developing policies, grant guidelines, evaluations for all grant Prepare and guide Grants Allocation Committee in their Serves externally as primary contact for all grant inquiries and responds in a timely, thoughtful and flexible way in accordance with Fund’s commitment to diverse grantee Plans and conducts site visits as Actively manages grantee partner Works with Fund staff to coordinate a successful and meaningful annual Grants celebration that reflects the unique role of the Fund. Shares information about grantees and community needs as it pertains especially to women and

Advocacy Actively supports outreach to the community for the 2022 Blueprint Report and disseminates information as appropriate Represents the Fund in advocacy coalitions and at community meetings

Programs Oversees the Girls Advisory Board grantmaking program, the GirlGov Chester County leadership program, and the TogetHER young women’s engagement program Develops and implements forums, conferences, programs, and meetings to highlight Fund priorities





Supervises two part-time staff: Girls Advisory Board Program Coordinator and GirlGov Chester County Program Coordinator

Works internally with all Fund staff as a team to share information about issues

Coordinates program and grant representation with the Development & Communications Coordinator for all Fund communications, such as web, e-news, printed publications, and annual report

Stays informed regarding social change grant programs across the country to keep the Fund responsive and creative in its policies and relationships with the nonprofit community and other constituencies

Coordinates programming initiatives with development staff as appropriate

Works with Executive Director on other special projects as needed

Reports

Reports directly to the Executive

Works closely with all Fund

Compensation

This position pays $25 per hour for approximately 20 hours per week, flexibly scheduled.

Physical Requirements

Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a

Must be able to lift up to 25 pounds at

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or work equivalent.

Three to five years of experience in a programmatic

Knowledge of issues and challenges facing women and girls in Chester County, as well as of strategies that contribute to advancing economic security and justice for women and

Commitment to values of diversity, equity, and

Excellent written, oral, interpersonal communication and analytical

Ability to work well both independently and collaboratively with staff and

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and Power

Must have/obtain valid Pennsylvania Child Abuse clearance and other pre- employment screenings, as

Reliable transportation to West Chester for hybrid work and throughout Chester County for off-site events as

To Apply

Please submit cover letter and resume as one PDF to Kim Andrews, Executive Director, kandrews@thefundcc.org. No phone calls, please.