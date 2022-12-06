Equity Integrated Health Center Manager: The Alliance for Health Equity

Description:
The Equity Integrated Health Center Manager is responsible for the delivery of The Equity Integrated Health Center (Equity Center) goals from 2023 – 2027. The Equity Center’s goal is to build and pilot an integrated healthcare ecosystem to meet the needs of impoverished populations disparately impacted by COVID-19 in the City of Coatesville and contiguous townships and municipalities.
The Equity Integrated Health Center Manager is responsible for coordinating the Community & Provider Network in the implementation of The Equity Center’s vision and goals. The Equity Integrated Health Center Manager is responsible for the collection of financial and program data and reporting of outputs and outcomes to Chester County.
Qualifications/Attributes:
- Master’s degree in Public Policy, Health Administration, Public Health Public Administration, Social Work, Urban Planning, Non-Profit Management, or a related field
- At least five years’ experience in relevant experience in philanthropy, community-based, or health-related human services.
- Committed to diversity, equity, access, and inclusion
- Bilingual (Spanish/English) preferred.
- Maintains confidentiality and complies with HIPAA rules and regulations.
- Works collaboratively in a team environment with compassion and a sense of humor!