Bilingual Collective Impact Coordinator: Ceiba

Ceiba is a Latino non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the economic development and financial inclusion of the Latino community through collaborations and advocacy aimed at ensuring equitable access to affordable housing. The Bilingual Collective Impact Coordinator spearheads efforts to promote equitable community development in the Latino community.
Responsibilities: Include but are not limited to:
- Work with the Executive Director to ensure the efficient running of the Ceiba – Latino Equitable Development Collective (Ceiba – LEDC)
- Oversee and coordinate the project management of Ceiba – LEDC Work Groups: Housing, Economic Development, Neighborhood Identity, Education
- Write narrative reports for internal and external distribution
- Keep up to date on public policy matters relating to equitable community development.
- Represent the Ceiba – LEDC at meetings, conferences, presentations, and other events
- Work a flexible schedule, including some weekends
- Perform other related duties as assigned
Required Knowledge and Experience:
- Capacity to build relationships with community residents, staff of community-based organizations, small business, and corporate leaders as well as government officials
- Good negotiating and conflict resolution skills
- Fluent in Spanish and English plus knowledge of Latino culture
- Agility to work on various projects simultaneously and to meet their deadlines
- Experience with advocacy and community organizing efforts
- A college degree preferred but not required
- Availability to work a flexible schedule, including some weekends
- Good writing and organizing skills
Benefits: Medical Insurance, Paid Vacation
How To Apply: Please send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: info@ceibaphiladelphia.org
Additional Information:
- Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
- Ceiba will contact only those candidates whose experience and/or interests meet the position’s requirements.
- E-mail submissions only