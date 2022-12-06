Lindy Scholars Program Manager: Drexel University

The Program Manager will lead the planning, support, and implementation of Drexel-operated programs that support middle school students in university-supported schools. The Program Manager will focus on the key strategy of this program, which is building connections between Drexel students and local middle school students using a two-pronged approach: by developing and offering project-based programming to middle school students; and developing and managing customized campus tours on Drexel’s campus that are appropriate for a middle school audience.

Essential Functions

  • Develop a strategy to recruit student groups to develop and offer programming to middle school students in OST space. This may include a process for developing and evaluating RFPs, outreach to student organizations, and/or recruitment presentations to student groups.
  • Act as connector between school community and Drexel groups.
  • Provide onboarding support and logistics for Drexel students and faculty and staff advisor, including meeting regularly with each student group to offer ongoing coaching and feedback to improve programming.
  • Work closely with OST and school staff to align scheduling between university and school district calendars.
  • Identify alternate opportunities for students and faculty to engage in serving middle school students.
  • Manage multiple projects and stages of program design and implementation Essential Edit Remove
  • Build the capacity of Drexel community members in supporting neighborhood-based middle school partnerships.
  • Serve as the primary point of contact for Enrollment Management and Student Success (EMSS) to develop a Drexel University campus tour that is targeted to engage and motivate middle school students.
  • Provide on-the-ground support to middle school groups visiting campus as well as coordinating transportation and lunch as needed.
  • Develop evaluation tools and regularly evaluate program with support from OST partners, including developing surveys and other tools.
  • Prepare reports for external program funder and UCP Drexel leadership.
  • Provide and post content on appropriate professional social media accounts.

Application Deadline: December 20, 2022

Learn more and apply.