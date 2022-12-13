Environmental Program Manager: Glen Foerd

Position Description:
Glen Foerd seeks an energetic Environmental Program Manager to manage its environmental programs and work directly with youth and the public throughout the year. The Program Manager will lead Glen Foerd’s summer teen environmental program; its youth boatbuilding initiative; its summer kayaking program; and its public environmental programs. This position will also oversee the organization’s community garden and will serve as Glen Foerd’s representative to the Riverways Collaboration. The Environmental Program Manager will manage seasonal employees and will report to Glen Foerd’s Executive Director.
Qualifications:
- At least two years of experience developing and implementing programs designed for youth from diverse communities
- Demonstrated experience designing public programs in partnership with community members
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills
- Experience conducting water quality tests
- Significant on-water experience with kayaks, rowboats, and/or motorized boats
- Experience working with Eventbrite; Mailchimp; Squarespace; Typeform; and Canva is a plus
- Valid driver’s license
Compensation:
$42,000 – $48,000 annually, healthcare benefits
Glen Foerd strives to build a team that reflects the diversity of the communities it serves. We especially encourage applicants from traditionally underrepresented groups to apply.