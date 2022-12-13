Mural Arts Philadelphia is the nation’s largest public art program, dedicated to the belief that art ignites change. For over 35 years, Mural Arts has united artists and communities through a collaborative process, rooted in the traditions of mural-making, to create art that transforms public spaces and individual lives. Mural Arts Philadelphia exists to provide transformative experiences, progressive discourse, and economic stimulus to the City of Philadelphia.

Our mission: Through participatory public art, Mural Arts Philadelphia inspires change in people, place, and practice, creating opportunity for a more just and equitable Philadelphia.

Director of Human Resources

Mural Arts Philadelphia seeks a full-time Director of Human Resources to build and oversee the organization’s Human Resources Department. The position will formulate, implement and administer legally compliant policies, procedures and best practices for the organization. Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, the Director of HR will be an integral member of the Executive Team. The successful candidate will be an experienced HR professional who is both a strategic thinker and is willing to be hands-

on with day-to-day responsibilities. This role will partner with Mural Art’s department / program leaders to plan, coach, and offer guidance in employee relations matters, while ensuring compliance and fully supporting the organization’s mission and vision. The

primary responsibilities of the Director of HR include policy development and administration, compensation and benefits, talent management (recruitment and retention), performance management & development, employee information management, compliance, as well as culture initiatives with focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB).



Essential Responsibilities:

● Through collaboration with the executive leadership, develop and implement an annual strategic HR plan that aligns with the overall business strategy of Mural Arts Philadelphia.

● Standardize all HR functions: establish core practices for employee information management, recruitment, benefits and compensation management, performance management etc., through effective change management.

● Ensure compliance with all federal, state, and regional labor and wage laws.

● Lead recruitment efforts to ensure the identification of top talent, and conduct best practices in hiring, onboarding, and retention.

● Administer the employee benefits program, including plan design and

communications.

● Employee compensation planning and structure.

● Administer the performance management process, including regular evaluation, coaching and continuous dialogue.

● Serve as a business partner to leadership, with regards to employee relations matters. Be proactive in these matters, providing instruction and guidance on remedial counseling, progressive discipline, etc.

Oversee current employee training initiatives including prohibited harassment, civil workplace, and DEIB, while creating additional structured training and employee development opportunities as needed.

● Develop and promote employee engagement, while serving as a champion for Mural Arts Philadelphia’s mission-based culture. Create supporting tools and resources to advance employee engagement and culture initiatives.

● Work with the DEIB Committee to develop annual programming around all related initiatives.

Education and Experience:

● Undergraduate degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or similar area.

● Minimum of 5 years’ prior experience as HR Generalist or HR Manager, with a record of progressive advancement.

● Demonstrated understanding of HR competencies and operations, including, but not limited to, compliance and employment law; talent management; diversity, equity, and inclusion; benefits administration; compensation administration; and HRIS administration.

● Outstanding organization, planning and project management skills, particularly regarding HR programs and initiatives.

● Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

● Strong influence skills; demonstrated record of collaboration and effective

partnering with internal and external stakeholders, including senior leaders and members of the Board of Directors.

● Analytical, self-directed, and solid problem-solving skills.

● Ability to prioritize tasks, and use existing resources to effectuate execution of plans.

● Sense of humor, flexible, high level of self-awareness and emotional intelligence.

Preferred Education and Experience:

● Graduate degree in human resources.

● Prior experience as a strategic HR leader, with a record of successful

engagement and influence with senior leaders and employees at all levels.

● Professional Certification through SHRM or HRCI.

Mural Arts seeks candidates who value and demonstrate the following core

competencies: committed problem solving, deep thinking and fearless creation,

inquisitive learning, thoughtful communication, mindful collaboration, personal

accountability, and a commitment to actively prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion, and

belonging in the workplace. Mural Arts Philadelphia is an Equal Opportunity Employer.