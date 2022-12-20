Finance Manager: Beyond Literacy

About Beyond Literacy (BeLit)
BeLit is Philadelphia’s largest adult literacy nonprofit. We pride ourselves on high quality service to over 1500 striving adults annually through cost-free educational services including English language learning, GED-prep, digital literacy, family literacy, and career preparation. Come join our staff of approximately 60 employees and help us change lives through literacy!
Job Summary
This position supports our nonprofit finance and grants compliance functions within a dynamic, fast-paced, team-based environment. Our Finance Manager will play a critical role as part of the BeLit operations team that delivers our organization’s financial and human resource services. Primary responsibilities will include broad financials coordination including invoicing, donation deposits and payroll; as well as grants management including budget proposals, tracking and compliance in collaboration with our CEO, CAO and part-time accountant.
Essential Job Functions
- Provide financial management support, analysis, and guidance to the leadership team.
- With leadership team, ensure that financial tasks and services are delivered efficiently, effectively and in a timely way.
- Communicate regularly with leadership around financial management and grants compliance.
Grants Management
- Support projects’ funding proposals: assist with budgets, review proposals, provide supporting documents.
- Ensure complete documentation of funding awards.
- Work with leadership to comply with funder’s terms and conditions, manage deliverables, monitor spending, request amendments, and plan spend-out.
Financial Management
- Support budget creation, budget projections and analysis of expenses as needed.
- Review salaries being charged to projects and adjust to ensure correct allocation. Submit payroll and adjust PTO accruals as needed.
- In collaboration with our accountant, prepare, review and distribute regular budget and funder reports. Document and address issues requiring attention and/or further discussion.
- Analyze and monitor projects’ fund and cash balances and keep project and program staff informed of status, issues.
- Work with accountant to ensure timely and accurate processing of payables, deposits and accounts receivable, as well as collection and reconciliation of receipts from company credit card purchases.
- Receive, deposit, and acknowledge all charitable contributions in collaboration with our development team.
- Perform other organizational duties as required.
Qualifications
- BA/BS degree in business, nonprofit financial management or accounting preferred;
- Two or more years of experience managing grants and/or nonprofit finances preferred;
- Complex nonprofit state and federal grant accounting and management strongly preferred;
- Budgeting experience required;
- Experience with PA Department of Education (PDE) reporting and eGrants system, a big plus:
- Demonstrated skill in providing a high level of service preferably in a nonprofit context;
- Proficiency with accounting software, spreadsheets and data management systems required;
- Experience working as part of a team delivering coordinated services highly desirable;
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills;
- Ability to pay close and accurate attention to details;
- Ability to juggle multiple tasks and priorities;
- Ability to work in a fast paced, multi-cultural environment;
- Commitment to the work of social justice and/or educational organizations.
Benefits
Read about our exciting and comprehensive staff benefits!
- Generous Paid Time Off (PTO) bank
- Paid Holidays including all days between 12/24-1/1
- Choice of 3 Independence Blue Cross Health insurance plans (individual base policy monthly cost is 100% employer-paid) as well as optional dental and vision policies (monthly costs are 100% employer-paid for individuals)
- Flexible Savings Accounts for medical and dependent care expenses
- Employer-paid life, disability and accident insurance; additional voluntary life insurance available, including dependent coverage
- Employee Assistance Program (100% employer-paid for individuals)
- 401K with quarterly employer contributions (no match required)
Apply to This Job
Instructions:Applicants MUST include a resume, cover letter and two professional references. Please address cover letters to: Ms. Victoria Lynam, Chief Administrative Officer