Executive Director: West Philadelphia Alliance for Children–WePAC

THE POSITION

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director is responsible for overall leadership, direction, and fundraising to uphold and advance WePAC’s mission and programs. The Executive Director provides strategic management to staff members and volunteers while building relationships within the community. The Executive Director works closely with the Board of Directors in implementing WePAC’s strategic plan and regularly informs the Board about the organization’s progress. Building lasting relationships through outreach and communication with volunteers, donors, community members, principals, and school district administrators is key to the success of the program. WePAC is in a pivotal moment where the new Executive Director will be responsible for shaping the organization moving forward through hiring and collaborating to develop a new strategic plan to take WePAC to 2025 and beyond.



Specific Responsibilities

Leadership and Operational Excellence

Work with the Board to develop and implement a strategic plan and provide leadership and vision to guide the planning, development and realization of goals and objectives.

· Direct the overall administration of the organization.

· Provide inspirational and collaborative leadership to staff, volunteers, and other partners.

· Build and foster strong fundraising, public relations, and volunteer recruitment strategies.

· Ensure ongoing programmatic excellence through rigorous program evaluation and provide additional strategies to engage new partners and collaborators.

· Develop and implement effective metrics to measure and track success.

· Maintain active communication with all stakeholders.

· Serve as the principal spokesperson for the organization.

Fundraising Planning and Implementation

Develop resources and implement plans to ensure the financial health of the organization and furtherance of its mission.

• Identify sources of funding and develop productive professional relationships.

· Maintain and enhance existing fundraising activities with individuals, foundations, corporations, and churches.

· Establish strategies to approach funders to engage them in the mission of WePAC.

· Identify grants, submit proposals, complete reporting requirements, and maintain fundraising records and documentation with the support of a contracted grant writer.

Financial and Business Management

Ensure fiscal integrity, strong administration, and sound operational management.

· Create yearly operating plans in accordance with direction provided by the Board.

· Create yearly financial budget of revenues and expenses for Board approval.

· Manage WePAC’s resources within budget guidelines according to current laws and regulations.

· Manage financial and human resources processes such as payroll, banking, and appropriate hiring practices.

· Oversee all aspects of financial and operational reporting for day-to-day management and longer-term planning with the support of a contacted bookkeeper.

Community and Stakeholder Relationships

Cultivate and nurture community outreach and stakeholder relationships to ensure robust programs and mission fulfillment.

· Ensure that WePAC’s mission, programs, and services are consistently presented in a strong, positive image to its wide-ranging constituents.

· Engage, energize, and broaden WePAC’s volunteer base including Board members, event committees, and alumni.

· Create and maintain strong productive working relationships with external stakeholders.

· Continue to grow the already strong partnerships with funders and political and community leaders.

· Establish public relations strategies and refine with execution support from the staff. Build brand awareness of WePAC through the appropriate use of social media, newsletters, and other appropriate avenues.

· Maintain strong relationships and regular communication with the Philadelphia School District and other school partners and ensure their satisfaction with WePAC operations and programs.

Board Governance

Work with the Board to fulfill the organization’s mission.

· Communicate effectively with the Board and provide, in a timely manner, all information necessary for the Board to function properly and to make informed decisions.

· Develop, maintain, and support a strong Board of Directors by serving as ex-officio of each committee.

Staff Development

Develop and maintain a highly competent, motivated, and productive staff, and effectively serve as a role model while maintaining the highest ethical standards.

Supervise and evaluate the Program Manager and any WePAC fellows or interns, as well as contracted positions including the grant writer and bookkeeper.

Manage the human resources of the organization according to personnel policies and procedures that fully conform to the current laws and regulations.

Maintain working knowledge of core programs in order to support and develop staff and volunteers.

THE CANDIDATE

The Executive Director will be a relationship builder and visionary with an entrepreneurial spirit. The successful candidate will have the ability to lead the organization and work with the Board of Directors in developing innovative and fiscally responsible programming to promote childhood literacy. The Executive Director must be an outstanding and engaging communicator with the ability to listen and effectively convey the mission and successes of WePAC to the community at large.

Qualifications

An appreciation for the mission of WePAC with a passion for childhood literacy.

Minimum of 5 years of progressively responsible leadership experience; prior nonprofit experience and knowledge of the School District of Philadelphia preferred.

Strategic planning, supervisory, and fiscal management experience including developing and managing budgets.

Proven skills and experience in working with volunteers, committees, and Board members.

Demonstrated ability to lead in community outreach and fund development, including identification, solicitation, cultivation, and stewardship of donors.

Strong interpersonal skills with proven success in building, fostering, and maintaining positive relationships with both internal and external constituencies.

Ability to foster strong partnerships with local government, external partners, community centers, and churches.

Exceptional written, verbal and presentation skills.

Ability to collect and synthesize information and effectively communicate relevant material to appropriate constituents in a timely and professional manner.

Strong multi-tasking skills and the flexibility necessary to work within a small nonprofit with broad responsibilities.

Knowledge and understanding of how nonprofit organizations operate in an ever-changing environment.

Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred.

Willing and able to travel regionally; must be available to attend events after work hours or on weekends as needed.

Benefits