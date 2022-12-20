Grant Specialist (Hybrid): Defender Association of Philadelphia

The Defender Association of Philadelphia is more than just a law firm. We’re the community’s lawyers. The Defender team – more than 500 attorneys, social workers, investigators, administrators, and other staff – make sure that everyone, regardless of income, has access to high-quality defense when facing criminal charges. The Defender Association seeks a Grant Specialist to support our mission and oversee all aspects of grant management. This is a hybrid position.
What You’ll Do:
- Handled the full cycle of the grant management from beginning to end
- Research funding sources in the areas of criminal justice reform, youth justice, community education, child advocacy, etc.
- Cultivate relationships with existing and potential funders
- Help our executive and management team prioritize funding needs and develop grant proposals
- Write concise and compelling grant proposals
What You’ll Need:
- A minimum of three years of experience in grant writing, research, submission, and management
- Experience with or strong knowledge of non-profit fundraising landscape
- Familiarity with eGrants or JustGrants a plus
- Excellent interpersonal skills, problem-solving capabilities, and collaboration
- Exemplary writing skills; ability to write clear, articulate, and persuasive proposals
- Occasional travel to community events and funders
- Requires full Covid vaccination or approved exemption request
Benefits & Perks
· Very generous and rich benefits plan with many employer paid benefit
· Substantial paid time off
· Salary commensurate with experience
· Hybrid schedule
· 401(b) with Employer Match
· Meaningful & Impactful Work
· Growth Opportunities
· Ongoing Training and Development of You
To Apply:
Please submit your resume, writing sample (less than 760 words) and cover letter online. Please check us out at our website.