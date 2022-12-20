Grant Specialist (Hybrid): Defender Association of Philadelphia

The Defender Association of Philadelphia is more than just a law firm. We’re the community’s lawyers. The Defender team – more than 500 attorneys, social workers, investigators, administrators, and other staff – make sure that everyone, regardless of income, has access to high-quality defense when facing criminal charges. The Defender Association seeks a Grant Specialist to support our mission and oversee all aspects of grant management. This is a hybrid position.

What You’ll Do:

  • Handled the full cycle of the grant management from beginning to end
  • Research funding sources in the areas of criminal justice reform, youth justice, community education, child advocacy, etc.
  • Cultivate relationships with existing and potential funders
  • Help our executive and management team prioritize funding needs and develop grant proposals
  • Write concise and compelling grant proposals

What You’ll Need:

    • A minimum of three years of experience in grant writing, research, submission, and management
    • Experience with or strong knowledge of non-profit fundraising landscape
    •  Familiarity with eGrants or JustGrants a plus
    •  Excellent interpersonal skills, problem-solving capabilities, and collaboration
    • Exemplary writing skills; ability to write clear, articulate, and persuasive proposals
    • Occasional travel to community events and funders
    • Requires full Covid vaccination or approved exemption request

Benefits & Perks

·      Very generous and rich benefits plan with many employer paid benefit

·      Substantial paid time off

·      Salary commensurate with experience

·      Hybrid schedule

·      401(b) with Employer Match

·      Meaningful & Impactful Work

·      Growth Opportunities

·      Ongoing Training and Development of You

To Apply:

Please submit your resume, writing sample (less than 760 words) and cover letter online. Please check us out at our website.

 