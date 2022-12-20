Director of Development: West Chester University Foundation

The Director of Development is responsible for overseeing key aspects of the Foundation’s major gift fundraising program including the qualification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of major gift prospects. The Director of Development will participate in the identification process in conjunction with the Research Department.

Essential Job Functions:

• Manage a portfolio to move donors through all phases of fundraising. • Responsible for a yearly fundraising goal.

• Responsible for a regular monthly schedule of personal solicitations with major donors.

• Works closely with University Leadership in one or more assigned areas to cultivate and solicit major gifts.

• Responsible for leadership in content area (for example: planned giving, philanthropic tax relief initiatives) or works closely with additional assigned programs outside of the assigned areas of their portfolio.

• May manage, direct and drive the efforts of staff who are responsible for fundraising efforts or for supporting fundraising activities.

• Records contact reports and other moves management data in Raiser’s Edge database.

• Other duties as assigned.



Job Requirements/Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree.

• Minimum five (5) years development experience with a minimum of three (3) years of personal solicitation of individual or corporate donors.

• Specialized training or certification in a particular area of fundraising.

• Perceptive, empathetic, energetic and positive personality and must enjoy meeting and developing a rapport with people.

• Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook and Teams).

• Demonstrate excellent communication skills, analytical abilities, and technical competence.

• Demonstrate high integrity and a commitment to the mission of the Foundation. This document describes the current position. It is not an employment contract. Incumbents may be asked by their managers to perform other duties. WCU Foundation reserves the right to modify job descriptions at any time. Revised 2021-07

• Willingness to travel and work outside traditional hours.

• Professional training in development, graduate degree and/or CFRE certification is preferred. Typical Work Conditions:

• Work is performed in an office and or remote environment (40%) based on manager discretion.

• Occasional virtual and outside work as directed.

• Work is performed within and outside traditional work hours.

• Travel required for local, regional and national donor meetings and events.

• Use of personal devices (cell phone, personal computer, etc…) may be necessary on occasion to maintain business operations.

Typical Physical Demands:

• Regular use of hands to manipulate office tools and equipment, phones and computer keyboard.

• May lift and move office supplies up to 20 pounds.

• May stand, reach with hands and arms, stoop, and squat to file.

• May require long periods of sitting or standing (car/plane travel, events).

• See to read a variety of materials.

• Hear to speak to exchange information.