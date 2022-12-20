Deputy Director: Fresh Artists

About Fresh Artists:

Fresh Artists is a small and highly innovative nonprofit located in East Falls, Philadelphia that empowers compassionate, creative, and capable K-12 public school children to partner with corporate America to tackle the critical shortage of arts funding in our nation’s public schools.

Fresh Artists mission is to empower K-12 children as philanthropists and change makers, to advocate for quality public education by displaying reproductions of their art in highly visible and unexpected places, and to ensure all children have access to art by delivering art supplies and innovative art programs to severely under-funded public schools.

Overview of the role:

Fresh Artists is seeking a Deputy Director who thrives in a small, creative and collaborative environment, wants to make a social impact, and take on the challenge of developing and implementing strategies to grow our Corporate Art Program (CAP). Fresh Artists CAP installs artwork in corporate workplaces to advocate for quality public art education and raise funds to deliver innovative visual art programs and art materials to public schools struggling with shrinking budgets.

The Deputy Director will work closely with the President to identify, nurture and build meaningful relationships with community minded corporations to further the organizations mission.

In addition, they will be responsible for overseeing marketing and communications as well as the cultivation, management and solicitation of individual gifts, annual giving, and some grant writing.



Looking for someone with:

Experience in strategic planning, marketing and/or corporate partnerships.

3-5+ years with a successful history of fundraising for small to mid-sized organizations with fiscal size between $800,000-1 million.

Proven experience soliciting major gifts and ability to write successful grants.

Proven relationships with corporate and arts donors in the greater Philadelphia area.

Goal oriented person who sees the big picture, plans, and puts thought into action.

Loves the arts and has a strong knowledge of visual arts, art procurement, curation and or educational programs.

Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred

Responsible for:

Identify and pitch our Corporate Art Program and partnerships to current and potential corporate partners.

Develop and implement a marketing and communications strategy to grow our Corporate Art Program and increase individual giving.

Work with President & ED to assist with artwork selections, size, and placement and maintaining CAP relationship through installation.

Set annual monetary and programmatic goals and work with the ED to create budgets according to short- and long-term goals.

Develop and implement individual and institutional giving strategies.

Manage and maintain DonorPerfect donor management system.

Grant writing and management.

Write all affiliated donor correspondence including solicitations, annual appeals, corporate sponsorship materials, and thank you letters.

Benefits:

Health insurance (and we pay 100% of your premiums for medical)

Affordable dental package is offered and paid for by employee

2 weeks paid vacation, 7 PTO days, and 10 paid holidays

Meaningful work at an organization that is empowering young lives through art and saving art education in underfunded public schools

Learn More About Us:

Watch our series of short videos to learn about our Corporate Art Program and educational programs

Fresh Artists is an equal employment opportunity (EEO) to all employees and qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, ancestry, sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, disability, marital status, or status as a veteran. Fresh Artists complies with all applicable laws.