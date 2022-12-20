Human Resources Manager: Nationalities Service Center

ORGANIZATION BACKGROUND

For 100 years Nationalities Service Center (NSC) has welcomed people from around the globe who seek refuge, hope and opportunity in the Greater Philadelphia area. Our mission is to empower immigrants and refugees to thrive in our communities and pursue a just future. NSC delivers a 360° client experience from early pathways to stability towards long term economic mobility. Our comprehensive and integrated services include housing and community resettlement for refugees, asylees, and victims of trafficking/torture; English language classes; legal protections and remedies; health and wellness; job readiness training and employment placement. Each year NSC serves approximately 5,000 individuals from over 110 countries.

As a 501(c)(3), NSC currently has 100+ full-time and part-time employees. Our revenue mix includes public grants and contracts, foundation grants, individual donations, fee for service, corporate sponsorships, and earned revenue. Headquartered in Center City, Philadelphia, PA, we are currently operating a hybrid-remote office schedule.

Employment at NSC means joining a resilient, motivated, and global team committed to fulfilling our mission and being ready to stand with immigrants and refugees. We believe it’s important to cultivate a team that is reflective of the communities we serve, and highly encourage individuals from diverse and global backgrounds to apply.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Human Resources (HR) Manager is responsible for performing HR-related duties to support all NSC employees. This position carries out responsibilities in the following functional areas: recruitment, interviewing and hiring staff, onboarding, retention, compensation and benefits, training for staff, performance management, and enforcing organization policies and practice.

In collaboration with colleagues, the HR Manager ensures that applicants are properly sourced and recruited and represent the communities we serve; team members are onboarded, developed, and engaged; and managers and team members are utilizing best practices and technical and people support systems to enhance and manage engagement, performance, compensation and benefits, training, and development. The HR Manager is also the HRIS administrator and reports to the Senior Director for Business Operations & Process Improvement.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Recruitment and Staffing

Collaborate with Hiring Managers, HR committee members, and NSC’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) champion to identify, recruit, hire, engage and retain a diverse and inclusive workforce. Coordinate sourcing, recruitment and hiring including job description development, postings, resume and telephone screening, interviewing, references, and offers. Communicate with hiring managers and candidates and utilize ADP to assure efficiency and timely progression through each step of the process. Direct the efforts of and relationships with employment agencies and search firms, when applicable. Conduct onboarding for new hires, including gathering all legally required new hire documents, such as background, DMV checks, federal and state employment verifications. Relay information about NSC and its benefits and facilitate new employee orientation sessions. Carry out all off-boarding responsibilities, including conducting exit interviews and communicating and assuring completion of all documents and accounts Prepare and disseminate internal communications to foster camaraderie and engagement across NSC.

Payroll, Benefits, and Compensation

Serve as HRIS lead for the organization. Oversee all ADP modules including benefits management; assure data integrity. Ensure that HR team, managers and team members are trained and utilizing the HRIS to maximize their capacity and efficiency. Process bi-weekly payroll with established procedures in ADP Workforce Now. Oversee day-to-day activities for employee leave, short-term disability, FMLA requests, COBRA administration, worker’s compensation claims, unemployment claims, and other employee leave issues. Support Senior Director of Business Operations with the annual open enrollment. Assist with the annual re-evaluation for cost-effectiveness of benefit plans and conduct benefit orientation, enrollment, and explanation of benefits in coordination with brokers. Assist and liaise with benefits brokers and carriers to resolve insurance claims, employee enrollment, general administration of benefits, retirement and FSA accounts, and ACA reporting. Update the organizational salary bands and compensation program annually; conducts annual salary surveys and analyzes compensation.

Performance Management

Manage and coordinate the annual performance review process; communicate timeline, process, and ensure all staff have a clear understanding of expectations to conduct annual performance appraisal, goal setting and salary review process. Assure upload of all information in ADP. Provide coaching sessions to staff as requested related to performance management. Coordinate and assist with the process of rewriting and updating job descriptions as necessary. Works directly with department managers to assist them in carrying out their responsibilities on personnel matters. Help develop NSC’s mentoring program, ensuring that all new, promoted and/or transferring team members are paired with mentors to facilitate success and retention in their new roles.

Policies, Procedures and Compliance

Build and maintain employee confidence by promptly responding to their requests and protecting the confidentiality of HR operations. Maintain employee personnel files and HRIS system (ADP). Coordinate updates to the employee handbook/directory. Communicate changes in the organization’s personnel policies and procedures and ensure that adherence by staff is followed. Stay abreast of emerging best practices in non-profit HR management, including workplace safety and compliance, Perform other related duties as required and assigned by the Senior Director of Business Operations.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Human Resources, or a related field. SHRM certification preferred.

A minimum of three years of experience across most human resource disciplines required.

Experience with talent life cycle, culture, DEI, employee training and development, and work in non-profit, mission-based organizations, preferred.

Expertise in business systems including Payroll/HRIS platforms, Microsoft Office, and applicant tracking systems required. Tech-savvy desired.

Strong commitment to professionalism and confidentiality. Exceptional ability to interact with all levels of staff in a professional way.

A positive, proactive and service-oriented approach. Self-directed, solutions-oriented, multi-tasker, with excellent interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and handle competing deadlines. Ability to work within high levels of complexity, balancing multiple needs, projects, and systems.

Ability to work collaboratively across departments and be responsive to internal and external inquiries

Attention to detail: Notices and fixes errors that others might overlook.

Self-awareness and emotional intelligence: Ability to hear, reflect, act on, and learn from feedback and willingness to give feedback to others.

Relationship building and reliability – welcomes feedback and can adapt to new ideas and priorities. Builds authentic relationships across lines of difference, such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, class, ability, gender identity, citizenship status, or other identities.

Dedication to NSC’s mission, including a desire to advance all aspects of the strategic plan. Cultural competence and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

LOCATION AND HOURS

This is a full-time, in-person position based in our Philadelphia office with potential for hybrid work as team needs allow. Our regular hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and this position requires working occasional evenings and weekends. We have COVID-19 safety protocols in place, and we revisit and update them in accordance with city, state, and federal guidelines.

COMPENSATION

The salary is highly competitive and commensurate with experience. The benefits package includes generous vacation and sick leave; paid sabbatical leave; summer hours; 77% employer-paid health, dental, and vision coverage; short-term disability, long-term disability, life insurance, 403(b) with an employer match.

HOW TO APPLY

Please complete the online application by going to this link – https://nscphila.org/about-us/careers. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 13, 2023.

