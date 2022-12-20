Partnership Development Director: Philadelphia OIC

Since 1964 Philadelphia OIC has been a leading workforce development and education provider. OIC offers adult and youth populations valuable job training, life skills, digital literacy, high school equivalency preparation, and employment opportunities.

Summary:

The Partnership Development Director manages the daily activities of the Philadelphia OIC’s development programs. This role provides high-level development of goals and strategies for all fundraising campaigns plans and implements marketing programs and special events to maximize prospect donor engagement. This leadership level role is the keystone for all fundraising efforts, including grant research and writing, maintaining a grants calendar, compiling reports, and preparing grant applications. Stewardship of our funding is a critical part of the role, and the Partnership Development Director will ensure that organizational milestones and goals are met and are adhering to approved budgets.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop and execute Philadelphia OIC’s annual fundraising plan Sets annual monetary goals and budgets according to short- and long-term goals. Maintains a list of potential financial donors including corporations, foundations, and individuals. Secure financial support from individuals, foundations, and corporations Develop and maintain ongoing relationships with major donors Overseeing organization of special events Developing and tracking proposals and reports for all foundation and corporate fundraising Produces relevant and informative fundraising literature for distribution to previous donors and the public. Research potential sources of, and applies for, grants and public funding. Oversees the fundraising process and maintains records of receipts and disbursements of funds. Performs other related duties as assigned.



Required Skills:

· Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills

· Strong ability to sell and close.

· Extensive knowledge of fundraising strategies and principles.

· Excellent interpersonal, management and supervisory skills.

· Knowledge of tax planning principles and techniques that favor charitable giving.

· Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite or similar software.

· Ability to work effectively under pressure of deadline.

· Ability to work in a team environment, while also working independently.

· Demonstrated capacity to handle multiple tasks, projects and meet deadlines; flexibility to adjust to changing priorities

· Demonstrated ability to maintain confidentiality with sensitive information.

· Strong work ethic; organized and detail-oriented

Required Education/Experience:

· Bachelor’s Degree preferably in Finance, Accounting or a similar field required.

· Required 3-5 years of paid work experience in nonprofit fundraising as an individual contributor, is highly preferred.

Benefits

Philadelphia OIC is a mission driven nonprofit, that provides both the values and sense of purpose that working for a historic nonprofit provides. We provide a competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits package and invest in the growth and development of our staff. Our work environment is collaborative and focused and will provide you with the opportunity for deep utilization of your particular set of talents.

Work Conditions

Philadelphia OIC is currently working in a hybrid work environment that allows for a flexible work schedule. When in the offices, this individual will work in a typical office environment. On a standard workday, the majority of time is spent sitting at a desk, using the computer, and speaking on the phone. However, at times, this role will be required to attend OIC events or related outside meetings/events on behalf of the organization. These meetings/events may take place outside of regular business hours.

Please note that Philadelphia OIC requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

DISCLAIMER:

The information provided in this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by incumbents within this job. It is not designed to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, qualifications and working conditions required of employees assigned to this job. Management has sole discretion to add or modify duties of the job and to designate other functions as essential at any time. This job description is not an employment agreement or contract.

Equal Opportunity Employer: Philadelphia OIC provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetics.

Please submit your resume to the hiring manager with the job title as the Subject line to jobs@philaoic.org.