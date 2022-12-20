Vice President of Finance: NeighborWorks Affiliates

New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) is a community development corporation committed to sustainable development in housing opportunities, economic development, vacant land strategies, community engagement, and real estate development. NKCDC advances social equity and economic empowerment by nurturing and creating opportunities for residents to live and actively shape their neighborhoods of choice. To that end, NKCDC provides free resources to residents and businesses in the Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond neighborhoods.

NKCDC has a strong reputation, both locally and nationally, with longstanding credibility of serving as trusted and valuable partner and collaborator. The organization is currently one of only two community development organizations in the City of Philadelphia that are chartered members of the NeighborWorks America network. Our current work using a trauma-informed community engagement model, applying a racial equity lens across the organization, and leading programs at the intersection of health and housing are keeping NKCDC at the cutting-edge of community development. NKCDC draws on the strengths of the communities in Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond — a population of over 62,800, 23% of whom live below the federal poverty level — to make sure neighborhood development benefits all residents.

More information can be found at nkcdc.org.

Function

The Vice President of Finance manages accounting and financial systems for New Kensington Community Development Corporation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, as well as related business and operational affairs of the organization, including financial operations and accounting and information system. The position serves as a key member of the management team and reports directly to the Executive Director. Additionally, the VP of Finance supervises the Accounting Specialist, and works closely with Human Resources and the Board of Directors, the organization’s ruling body. The VP of Finance also serves as a liaison to the Financial Controls Committee.

Reports to

Executive Director



Responsibilities

Serve as a financial advisor to the Executive Director for strategic and financial planning purposes.

Prepare monthly financial reports for Board of Directors nonprofit corporation.

Meet with Financial Controls Committee on a regular basis to assess current cash flow, financial well-being, and other accounting issues.

Supervise Finance staff, including the Accounting Specialist and any contractors.

With assistance of Executive Director, create annual budget.

Work closely with the Accounting Specialist to maintain accurate bookkeeping and recording processes including (but not limited to): Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, check requests and tax preparation.

Assist Human Resources with Payroll/Benefits Administration, and Time & Labor Management.

Provide financial needs and requirements of grant and contract applications and close-outs.

Review financial content of contracts and maintain accounting systems to fulfill contract obligations.

Assess, develop, and assist implementation of management, budgeting, bookkeeping and internal control systems.

Maintain system of checks and balances to ensure the company is following all Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) guidelines and internal accounting policies.

Develop and maintain accurate and usable budgets for both the overall company’s operations and specific programs.

Provide development and execution of more effective accounting processes to improve and foster growth and strength within the organization.

Work with the Executive Director to ensure day-to-day financial operations are healthy and consistent with the long-term direction of the organization.

Review affiliated partnership companies (Coral Hagert Streets, LP & Orinoka Mills, LP) financial statements and assist with annual audit and tax returns.

Additional tasks as assigned.

Qualifications

Demonstrated experience as a supervisor with an emphasis on the professional development of staff.

Demonstrated experience fundraising from the public and private sector with an emphasis on developing emergent program/project areas and fundraising for sustainability of existing effective programs and projects.

Exemplary interpersonal communication skills

Advanced experience and training/certification in non-profit finance leadership required

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance highly desired

Minimum 7 to 10 years of accounting experience with a successful track record of reporting on funds from foundations, corporations, and government sources

Knowledge of accounting principles and procedures

Keen understanding of (and prior experience utilizing) evaluation and assessment tools for measuring, analyzing, and communicating outputs and outcomes.

Experienced in supporting the Human Resources function at an organizational level. Knowledge of Paylocity or comparable HR, Payroll and Time & Labor Management Information System

Prior experience in developing, managing, and forecasting budgets at a program, departmental and organizational level.

Ability to work independently, prioritize work, take initiative, manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines

Knowledge of Abila/Sage MIP

Knowledge of IT/Systems and MS 365/Other conversion experience highly desired

Knowledge of Participatory Budgeting processes preferred

Knowledge of City of Philadelphia contracting and invoicing processes

NKCDC provides Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) to all persons regardless of age, race, national or ethnic origin, gender identity or expression, religion, language, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or physical ability.

Benefits

The work schedule is 35 hours per week – with excellent benefits including HMO health plan, long- and short-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid vacation, and 403(b) retirement plan. This position will be located on-site at our main office, 2771 Ruth Street, Suite 1, Philadelphia, PA 19134.

Applications received by Monday, January 9, 2023, will be considered. Applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to hr@nkcdc.org, with “[YOUR NAME] NKCDC VP of Finance” in the subject line. All candidate resumes and applications are given due consideration and are kept on file for one year, but we cannot always respond personally due to the high volume of inquiries.