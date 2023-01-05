Executive Director: Bucks County Audubon Society (BCAS)

BCAS is looking for a highly motivated, visionary, and experienced leader to further enhance its programs, property and position as a Bucks County environmental destination.

The successful candidate will have a strong managerial background, fundraising and grant writing experience, and a commitment to the environment and education.

The position is full-time, with some nights and weekends required, primarily on-site at the environmental education center in New Hope, PA.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in a related field; master’s degree a plus

3-5 years of administrative experience; non-profit experience desirable

At least one-year of experience in fundraising, including individual giving, corporate partnerships and grant writing

Strong oral and written communication skills

Familiarity with SalesForce, Quickbooks, Office 365 and Zoom preferred

Demonstrated flexibility and creativity

Passion for the natural world

A successful candidate must pass the following background checks:

Benefits

Salary range $65,000-$75,000, health care stipend, PTO and flexible schedule

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email a resume and a cover letter explaining 1) what experience, skills and personal characteristics qualify you for this position and 2) why the mission and work of Bucks Audubon appeals to you. Send all information to searchcommittee@bcas.org