Executive Director: Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic (ASCHC)

The EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic (ASCHC) provides innovative leadership, administrative and financial management, strategic planning, donor cultivation and stewardship, program development and organizational oversight in order to fulfill the ASCHC’s mission. The Executive Director plans, directs, implements, evaluates and continually improves the organization to provide integrated medical, dental and behavioral health care services to low-income, uninsured patients and families using the clinic as their medical home. The Executive Director reports directly to the Chairperson of the ASCHC Board.

Essential Functions

1. Provide executive leadership, management and development of programs and staff/volunteers to deliver reliable, well-coordinated, family-centered health care services to the underserved community in Bucks County, PA.

2. Direct financial operations to ensure fiscal stability and long-term sustainability of ASCHC.

3. Serve as an integral participant of the Board-led strategic planning process to fulfill the clinic’s mission and the community it serves.

4. Drive fundraising initiatives in the cultivation and stewardship of donors and grantors.

5. Serve as the liaison with the ASCHC Board of Directors and Doylestown Health leadership.

6. Serve as the spokesperson for ASCHC and the community at-large.

JOB CRITERIA AND PERFORMANCE STANDARDS:

COMPENSATION:

$90,000-$115,000 plus benefits package

To submit your resume and a Letter of Interest, please contact Liz Vibber, lvibber@bbco-cpa.com.