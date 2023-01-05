Director of Finance: ACLAMO

The Director of Finance will be responsible for leading and managing ACLAMO’s ongoing financial processes as well as being a trusted partner to the Executive Director on strategic decisions with financial impacts. The Financial Director reports directly to and partners with ACLAMO’s Executive Director and CEO. She/He will set ACLAMO’s financial policy and direction while also being an active participant in, and driver of, the organization’s overall strategy. She or he will lead all financial administration, business planning, and budgeting. As a member of the senior leadership team, the Finance Director will work closely with a motivated and engaged finance and governance committee of the board of directors. This position includes the following essential functions:
Role and Responsibilities:
- Will partner with ACLAMO’s Executive Director & CEO on all operational and strategic issues as they may arise; provide strategic recomendations to ACLAMO’s Executive Director & CEO based on financial analysis and projections, cost identification and allocation, and revenue/expense analysis
- Lead budget development process
- Manage ongoing financial operations
- Oversee monthly financial reporting
- Lead accounting staff and is responsible for basic financial functions such as invoicing, journal entries, and grant reporting
- In partnership with Director of Development, lead financial aspects of grant management
- Process bi-weekly payroll
- Maintain current fiscal policies & procedures for the organization
- Manage audit & tax reporting processes alongside external service providers
- Draft management’s financial narrative for Board
- Create cash flow projections and other forecasting information
- Implement key financial recommendations provided by external consultants
- Conduct basic trainings for non-finance staff to ensure skills necessary to fully participate in budgetary process
- Participate in meetings with other Directors to lead organization’s strategy
- Provide input and guidance to the rest of the leadership team with respect to financial decisions
- Other duties as assigned as appropriate and determined by the organization
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in accounting or finance
- Seeking 5+ years of experience of financial leadership experience in a non-profit and/or corporate setting
- Experience with financial audit and other adminstravite reporting
- Ability to lead team of staff
- Knowledge of how to build projections and models to support prospective projects or opportunities
- Ability to effectively communicate financial decisions to key stakeholders who may not have financial backgrounds
- Expert level knowledge with QuickBooks or other accounting software and Excel program
- Able to manage competing priorities simultaneously and follow through in a timely manner
Preferred Skills:
- Expertise in Microsoft programs, eg. Outlook, Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.
- Work with a variety of data management softwares using standardized methods and job-related equipment including ability to enter and track financial data.
- Comfortable working both independently and as part of a team.
- Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
- Must be detail oriented and possess strong organizational skills.
- Be a passionate supporter of ACLAMO’s mission, vision and programs.
- Observe confidentiality, privacy, and dignity of each person in the program.
Special Notes:
- Must have and maintain a valid drivers’ license, automobile insurance and daily access to an automobile and cell phone.
- Hybrid position: it has the flexibility of working in the office twice a week and three days from home.
- This position requires flexibility based on program needs.
- This position requires visual and auditory acuity and the physical ability to climb stairs, stand for long periods of time, walk distances, and lift or carry up to 20 pounds.
- Must obtain the following three clearances:
Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance;
Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check; and
Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Background Check.