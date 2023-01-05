Education Program Manager: ACLAMO

Full Time Position
The Education Program Manager provides leadership to a team of passionate teaching professionals and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the five (5) different educational programs: Summer Bridge, After School, ELL, Citizenship classes, ADELANTE, and the Family Literacy Program. The ideal candidate will be a strong written and verbal communicator, experienced in education, and proactive with solutions and adjustments.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Provide direct supervision to the Education Department Staff:
- Recruit, screen, and interview applicants for positions in the education department.
- Provide overall leadership by setting goals and objectives for all of ACLAMO’s educational programs.
- Coach, mentor, and counsel members of the department and answer questions or give feedback to staff members as needed.
- Work directly with members of the department to ensure educational activities and events are effective and cohesive within the larger education curriculum.
- Conduct supervisory meetings at least twice a month with the entire department staff to review progress on program goals and objectives.
- Lead and assist the Career Coach as well as the Community Liaison between students/ parents, ACLAMO, and the school districts.
- Assisting staff in leading engaging and practical activities for students.
- Assisting staff with the administration of assessments.
- Developing supports for students who require it to foster academic improvements, such as one on one tutoring or small group support.
- Providing feedback on lesson plans and materials.
- Facilitating teacher training.
- Improve an established curriculum for the Education Department that targets set goals and objectives in literacy, math, science, and other core
- Develop and implement programs to promote staff engagement in preparing English language learner children and parents for academic success.
- Work closely with the Social Services Director to refer students/parents for information/referral and/or case management services.
REPORTING
- Gather data and prepare performance reports to ascertain the success of all educational programs including monthly and annual reports.
- Follow up with students to ensure that supports are effective, and if not, develop new, more pointed supports or seek out other resources.
- Communicate frequently with the Senior Programs Director on the status of education programs.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree in Education or equivalent from an accredited college or
- At least two (2+) years of experience working with elementary, middle, or high school students.
- Effective oral and written communication
- Ability to be a team leader, make meaningful decisions, and provide effective solutions.
- Demonstrated ability to multitask, remain flexible, and work independently in a fast-paced environment with minimum supervision.
- Bilingual (English/Spanish).
PREFERRED SKILLS
- Proficient in Microsoft programs, e.g. Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Work with a variety of data management using standardized methods and job-related equipment including ability to enter and track client’s data.
- Comfortable working both independently and as part of a team.
- Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
- Must be detail oriented and possess strong organizational skills.
- Work at establishing a base of trust with each resident or community member.
- Accept residents and community members “where they are at” while working to assist them.
- Be a passionate supporter of ACLAMO’s mission, vision and programs.
- Observe confidentiality, privacy, and dignity of each person in the program.
SPECIAL NOTES:
- Competitive salary; including benefits after a three (3) month probationary period.
- This position’s working days are Monday through Thursday and Saturday mornings.
- This position requires visual and auditory acuity and the physical ability to ascend or descend ladders, stairs, and ramps among other physical abilities. Adjusting, lifting up, carrying up or moving objects up to 32 pounds in all directions. Standing or sitting for prolonged periods, walking and working on your feet for a minimum of 6 hours at a time.
Must obtain the following three clearances:
• Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance;
• Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check; and
• Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Background Check.