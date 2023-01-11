Director of Communications: Fairmount Park Conservancy

Organizational Overview:

Fairmount Park Conservancy brings parks to life. We work with the City of Philadelphia and its communities to steward our parks and nurture our shared environment, cultural resources, and public health. We lead capital projects and historic preservation efforts, foster neighborhood park stewardship, attract and leverage investments, and develop innovative programs throughout the 10,200 acres that include Fairmount Park, six other watershed parks, and more than 130 neighborhood parks and gardens around the city.

Position Overview:

The Director of Communications leads the organization’s overall communications, public relations, advocacy, and marketing efforts, ensures there is one cohesive voice across the many programs and projects, and directs the lifecycle of engagement and experience for Fairmount Park Conservancy stakeholders. This role is tasked with raising the profile of the Conservancy to create a wider base of support for our work. The ideal candidate must be highly skilled at working with multiple partners across various sectors and simultaneously leading numerous projects.



Responsibilities:

Overall Strategy and Management

Create and oversee the implementation of the communications plan for the organization at large as well as for each program and project

Public Relations

Guide strategy on press outreach, including messaging in press releases, creation of press kits and materials, interview preparation, and responses to media requests

Produce presentations Manage constituency engagement through surveys and other feedback channels

Brand Management

Serve as the brand director; ensuring all internal and outward facing communications, materials, and programs are within the brand standards of Fairmount Park Conservancy

Content Strategy and Management

Lead the strategy for engaging digital content for Fairmount Park Conservancy’s website, social media, and email channels that leads to measurable action and successful fundraising

Qualifications & Competencies:

Bachelor’s Degree in business administration, marketing and communications, or relevant field

7+ years of communications experience, with experience in the non-profit sector preferred Proven track record developing and implementing communications strategies

Self-starter who thrives on managing a variety of key initiatives concurrently High energy, maturity, and leadership with the ability to serve as a unifying force and to position communications discussions at both the strategic and tactical levels

Sincere commitment to work collaboratively with all constituent groups, including staff, board members, volunteers, donors, program participants, and other supporters Excellent writing/editing and verbal communication skills

Have an interest in and commitment to the mission of the Conservancy Expect to work some weekends and evenings

Reliable access to transportation is required as FPC operates under a hybrid model and in-office work is required 2-3 days per week Must have a valid driver’s license to operate FPC vehicles if necessary

Reporting and Management Duties:

This position reports to the Chief Communication & Community Affairs Officer and directly manages the Communications Manager and the Marketing & Branding Coordinator. The Director of Communications is also the primary Communications liaison with the communications team at Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and other long–term partners including consultants for PR, videography, photography, and website needs.

Compensation:

The salary range for this position is $90,000 – $110,000. Additionally, Fairmount Park Conservancy offers a generous benefits package including health, dental, and vision, as well as life, disability, and retirement benefits.

Anti-Discrimination Policy:

The Fairmount Park Conservancy does not discriminate based on ethnicity, race, gender, or sexual orientation and encourages all qualified individuals to apply.

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement:

All employees at the Fairmount Park Conservancy must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Successful applicants will be required to show proof of vaccination. Reasonable accommodations will be considered for those with qualifying medical or religious exemptions.