Manager, Member Engagement: The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

The Chamber brings area businesses and civic leaders together to promote growth and create opportunity in our region. We support our members with practical, inspiring programs, resources, initiatives, and events. All that we do serves one clear, bold goal: to make Greater Philadelphia a great place for good business.

Primary Purpose

The Manager of Member Engagement will serve as the lead coordinator and point of contact for the Middle Market initiative and the Middle Market Action Team (MMAT). They will also manage assigned Chamber members’ experience and benefits by designing and implementing high-touch engagement plans and will oversee 1-2 Member Engagement staff members.



Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Manage assigned members’ Chamber experience by designing and implementing high-touch engagement plans. Engagement plans will address individual member’s needs and identify beneficial engagement opportunities, including a strategic plan for membership. Interact with members regularly via phone, email, virtual meetings, and in-person meetings. Collect annual dues from members as well as coordinate and facilitate sponsorship opportunities. Manage member relationships proactively and respond to inquiries and requests in a timely manner to ensure a high level of service, member satisfaction, and retention.

Serve as the lead coordinator and point of contact for the Middle Market initiative and Middle Market Action Team (MMAT). This includes working closely with MMAT members, with a focus on engagement, retention, database management, and maintaining frequent communications with these members. Additionally, they will co-own content creation and revenue generation for middle market related events including ticket sales and sponsorship.

Manage various ongoing projects associated with the work of the middle market action team and its goals. Run high-level internal cross-functional team as well as manage external groups of stakeholders participating in MMAT with a focus on middle market product and service development ideas. Meet with MMAT Co-Chairs quarterly. Support integration of middle market and growth-oriented business themes into Chamber programs, working with Programs & Events and Member Engagement colleagues. Manage external partners relationships as needed, such as the MMAT Co-Chairs and National Center for the Middle Market relationship and others as they arise. Develop content/agendas for meetings, draft meeting notes, send meeting notifications and track attendance, support and brief volunteer leaders for their meeting participation. Coordinate the execution of all MMAT meetings and gatherings (virtually and in person). This includes working group meetings, Steering Committee meetings, full action team gatherings. Continually develop opportunities for involvement and engagement for MMAT members. Create monthly updates and outreach: communications, newsletters and other correspondence as needed and identify and share content with the Marketing & Creative Services team for social media, website and newsletters.



Oversee 1-2 Member Engagement staff. Train staff on day-to-day operations of the Chamber and Member Engagement. Serve as the staff's main point of contact for questions and concerns. Provide career and performance development support. Write mid-year and annual performance reviews and reports. Assist with staff member meetings and member support needs as appropriate.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of five (5) years of experience in account management, business development, fundraising, client relations, or a related field.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written).

Ability to deal effectively and tactfully with a wide variety of individuals—including CEOs and other high-level executives from member companies—in person, over the phone, virtually, and in writing.

Knowledge of the Greater Philadelphia region and business community and experience interacting with this market.

Ability to manage multiple projects and staff members and prioritize responsibilities.

Ability to consistently meet weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines.

Strategic, proactive thinker who can solve problems using creativity and innovation.

Experience supervising staff.

A self-starter who is able to work both independently and as part of a team.

A self-starter who is able to work both independently and as part of a team. Proficiencies in Microsoft Office 365 including Outlook, Teams, One Drive, PowerPoint, Word, and Excel.

Benefits

The Chamber provides all the benefits of working for a mid-size business combined with the values and mission focus of a nonprofit. As part of a leading organization in the region, team members have access to a wide array of resources, connections, and opportunities throughout their career with the Chamber. With 60+ employees, the Chamber is right sized for new team members to have the support of their talented colleagues, opportunities to lead, and room for personal and professional growth. The Chamber offers its employees a dynamic, fast-paced environment with competitive salaries and an excellent benefits package. Learn more about Chamber culture and benefits.

Work Conditions

The Chamber is currently working in a hybrid work environment that allows for a flexible work schedule. When in the offices, this individual will work in a typical office environment. On a standard workday, most of the time is spent sitting at a desk, using a computer and interacting with members and colleagues. However, this role will frequently be required to attend Chamber events or related outside meetings/events on behalf of the Chamber. These meetings/events may take place outside of regular business hours and outside of center city Philadelphia.

Please note that the Chamber requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia is an Equal Opportunity Employer that is committed to building a culturally diverse staff. We strongly encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds.