Forensic Interviewer: Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center

The Forensic Interviewer is responsible for conducting non-leading, child-friendly, developmentally appropriate interview of children affected by sexual and physical abuse for Mission Kids. The Forensic Interview is also responsible for the facilitation and promotion of a team investigation approach of child abuse cases.

Learn more about this position and how to apply here: https://missionkidscac.org/get-involved/careers-internships/forensic-interviewer

ABOUT MISSION KIDS

Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization providing multidisciplinary care to alleged victims of sexual and physical abuse. Mission Kids joins a nationwide network of child-focused care facilities designed in accordance with standards established by the National Children’s Alliance and the U.S. Department of Justice. Our Mission is to achieve healing and justice for victims of child abuse by providing collaborative services, advocacy, leadership and education.