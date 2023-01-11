Development Assistant: Orion Communities

Position
The Development Assistant handles the administrative and public relations aspects of fundraising for Orion Communities including individual and institutional donations, events, and grants. Tracking philanthropic requests, pledges, contributions and thank you letters is a key responsibility. The Development Assistant reports to the Development and Outreach Manager.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for data entry, management and updating of Orion donor database, data quality control, and report generation on individual and institutional donors
- Complete calendaring tasks for fundraising including event planning and grant cycles
- Prepare mailing materials such as invitations, solicitations and newsletters
- Maintain calendar of events and fundraising activities.
- Prepare and send paper and/or electronic thank you letters
- Compile reports on current or prospective donors
- Provide donor database training and support for staff, board members and volunteers
- Draft proposals or grants as requested
- Maintaining fundraising related instructions, policies and procedures
- Provide fundraising material for Orion’s social media and website
- Support fundraising, events, and outreach including compilation of expense lists for events
- Perform research to discover market trends and fundraising opportunities as directed
- Available for occasional evening meetings and weekend events
- Adhere to professional code of ethics including maintaining donor and client confidentiality.
Qualifications
- Minimum Bachelor’s degree or 5 years relevant development experience.
- Outstanding skills in verbal and written communication, customer service, time management and organization.
- Strong teamwork with ability to successfully multi-task, collaborate with others.
- Experience in fundraising and securing donors with attention to detail.
- Competency with email, Word, Excel and database structure. Experience with donor management systems (specifically Little Green Light) a plus.
- Computer proficiency, including knowledge of Outlook and database software.
- Familiarity with InDesign and Canvas a plus.
Please send resume to Melinda Izzo MIzzo@OrionHope.org