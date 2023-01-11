Innovation Coordinator: MontCo Anti-Hunger Network

MontCo Anti-Hunger Network (MAHN), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, seeks an experienced individual for full-time support (40 hours/week). In partnership with MAHN Executive Director, the Innovation Coordinator will develop and manage new innovative programming for the Food System in Montgomery County via strategies developed in the Build Back Better Emergency Food System Montgomery County (BBB-EFSMC) strategic vision.

Essential Job Responsibilities:

Supporting Existing and New Pilot Programing of BBB-EFSMC – 60%

• Be primary point of contact with pilot project leaders providing virtual and on-hands support in planning, implementing, and evaluating existing pilot programs

• Create a framework for EFSMC to pursue new pilot program development

• Engage with partners through implementation period to ensure projects are adequately supported

• Report regularly to Executive Director about pilot progress, evaluation, and budget status

Outreach and Engagement of MAHN Network – 40%

• Serve as liaison between MAHN and network to assess network needs and provide program recommendations to meet identified needs

• Create opportunities for partner agencies to engage, learn, and support each other

• Facilitate peer learning circles for community partners on best practices from peers and experts in the field to enhance food pantry programs

• Conduct in-person pantry visitations

• Create a system for regular collection and analysis of pantry reporting data including but not limited to challenges faced, capacity needs, and impact generated

Qualifications:

• Minimum of (3) three years related experience

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• PA State Police Criminal Record Check required

• Access to reliable transportation to travel within Montgomery County weekly

For more information visit: https://www.indeed.com/job/innovation-coordinator-1819d4179b2790f3