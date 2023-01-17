Executive Director: Philadelphia Boys and Girls Choirs

OVERVIEW:

The Philadelphia Boys and Girls Choirs (PBGC) seeks an Executive Director to provide dynamic leadership for this nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the Philadelphia area’s pre- eminent youth choirs. Established in 1968 as a boys choir, PBGC now serves over 250 youth in the Philadelphia Boys Choir and the Philadelphia Girls Choir, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The new Executive Director (ED) will lead efforts to leverage and grow PBGC’s local presence and national renown in choral performance. Through effective business management, the ED will lead operations, business development, fiscal management, human resources, and marketing while overseeing programs and facilities management. In partnership with the Board of Directors, the ED will refine, develop, and implement innovative strategic planning, fundraising and strategic partnership development, and community outreach and engagement.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 5 years of experience in nonprofit or small business management, preferably in an arts and culture organization with a budget below $5M.

Evidence of strong strategic fiscal management, oversight, and budgeting skills with experience in developing, managing, and growing an annual operating

Experience in supporting the development and implementation of strategic plans with proven ability to provide strong and steady leadership, vision, and strategic

Proven ability to cultivate and foster productive relationships and partnerships with various constituents, including families, volunteers, other organizations, and

Experience in developing, overseeing, and executing a broad range of successful development activities, including donor

Proven ability to work cooperatively, diplomatically, and effectively with a nonprofit

Superior oral and written communications skills, with ability to speak publicly on relevant

Proven business acumen and entrepreneurial savvy with excellent planning, time management, and decision-making

Affinity for supporting youth

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people and promote community- building among all constituents while fostering a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and

Willingness to work occasional weekends and evenings, as needed for

Bachelor’s degree; advanced degree

Compensation range is $100-120K, depending on experience, and includes a benefits package. Please send a resume, cover letter, and salary expectations to: jobs@pbgcsings.org. For initial consideration, please submit applications by January 31, 2023. PBGC is an equal opportunity employer. No telephone calls, please.