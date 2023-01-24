Executive Director: Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County (DAP), Media, PA

Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, Inc. (DAP) was founded in 1976 as part of an effort to provide safety, advocacy, and supportive services to victims of domestic abuse not otherwise available within Delaware County. Today, DAP remains the only provider of services exclusive to victims of domestic violence in Delaware County.

Empowering victims of abuse and domestic violence prevention are at the core of DAP’s mission. Each year, thousands of victims of abuse and their children are supported through the 24/7 hotline, emergency safe house, counseling, and legal advocacy.

In addition to direct services to victims of domestic violence and their children, DAP operates Nana’s Attic Thrift Store in Broomall, PA. Opened in February of 2002 as a source of earned income for DAP, the thrift store is also a resource for residents of the safe house and their children.

For additional information about Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, Inc., please visit their website at https://dapdc.org.