Executive Director: Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County (DAP), Media, PA

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the organization and as such is responsible for providing overall leadership, management, and direction to uphold DAP’s mission, programs, and services. The Executive Director provides direction and leadership to staff members, managing the operations and the activities of the staff while building relationships within the community in order to promote the organization and its mission.Providing leadership and information to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities in the areas of policy, governance, finance, fundraising, and planning, serving as the principal professional resource to the Board.
Specific Responsibilities
Leadership and Planning
- Works with the Board to develop and implement a strategic plan.
- Directs the overall administration of the Agency in all of its functions, programs, and services to ensure that DAP upholds its strategic vision and achieves its mission, goals, and objectives.
- Determines optimal organizational structure and creates operating plans to carry out the strategic goals set by the Board.
- Serves as the management liaison to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors.
- Willingness to step in and serve in various roles to support the staff as needed.
Programs and Services
- Administers the development and maintenance of programs and services designed to meet the needs of the community and carries out the policies of the Board.
- Oversees the delivery of high-quality programs and services in compliance with external/governmental requirements, applicable laws, and regulations while increasing programmatic efficiencies and consistency throughout the Agency.
- Ensures that programs and operations are supported by sufficient technological systems and business infrastructure.
Financial Management and Fundraising
- Oversees the development and implementation of the $3 million annual budget approved by the Board.
- In collaboration with the Director of Finance, oversees the administration of the organization’s daily fiscal operations, and leads the Board and staff in the development and maintenance of revenue sources.
- In collaboration with the Director of Advancement, maintains positive and effective relations with foundations, corporations, individuals, and existing funding sources while expanding and identifying new funding sources.
- Responsible for overseeing facilities management of the physical plant and capital assets at DAP’s main office, emergency Safe House, and Nana’s Attic Thrift Shop including repairs, improvements, security, and IT.
- Assumes strategic role in the annual solicitation of DAP’s funding sources and in the preparation of program plans and budgets.
- Ensures representation of DAP with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
- Oversees DAP’s compliance management to insure timely and correct completion of all monthly, quarterly, bi-monthly, and annual fiscal and program reporting requirements.
- Contributes to the completion of funding source applications and grant reports, as well as other required grant stewardship activities.
- Responsible for the annual review and assessment of DAP’s outsourcing agreements and insurance programs including commercial lines, professional liability lines, and employee benefits.
- Serves as the lead contact with outsourcing partner or outside counsel on any DAP legal matters and represents DAP at any formal hearings or proceedings including, for example, worker’s compensation and unemployment.
Government, Community & Media Relations
- Projects a positive public image of the organization and is visible within Delaware County, is attuned to the community’s needs and perceptions and provides leadership in developing the organization’s public profile while communicating its mission and services to the community.
- Serves as the Agency representative to all local, county, state, and federal elected officials on the full range of DAP affairs including funding, policy, and community issues.
- Serves as the chief spokesperson with both the community and media outlets for the Agency with respect to DAP’s programs and services.
- Initiates strategic partnerships to develop and enhance programming.
Board Development and Administration
- Advises and assists the Board on organizational issues and policy planning and keeps the Board apprised as to major developments and policy issues requiring Board action.
- Works and communicates effectively with the Board, assists the Board in maintaining effective membership, follows through on appointed tasks for the Board and prepares for Board and Committee meetings.
- Develops all agenda and Board packages for meetings of the Board of Directors and committee meetings and fully informs and advises the Board of Directors of the work and condition of the Agency through a formal, written report to the Board of Directors at each of its meetings.
- Serves ex officio as a member of standing committees of the Board.
- Collaborates with the governance committee to execute a Board Orientation program at least once per year for new members of the Board of Directors.
Staff Development and Administration
- Responsible for a total staff of approximately 40 through 7 direct reports, outsourcing partners, outside legal counsel, insurance brokers, and marketing, public relations, and other consultants.
- Oversees human resources policies and implements changes when needed.
- Develops and maintains a highly competent, motivated, and productive staff, handles staff discipline and grievances fairly and effectively, and serves as a role model while maintaining the highest ethical standards.
- Lead responsibility for all aspects of human resources management including recruiting, hiring, disciplinary actions, annual performance reviews, annual goal and objective planning, health benefit planning and administration, salary administration, the development and monitoring of personnel policies and practices, staff training, and adequate reward and recognition programs for employees.
- With outsourcing partner, manages Agency worker’s compensation, unemployment, and short- and long-term disability matters with current or former employees.
THE CANDIDATE
The Executive Director must have an understanding of and passion for the goals and mission of Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County and the population it serves. Demonstrated experience and ability to shepherd the staff through transitional growth and organizational rebuilding while keeping a strategic eye on the importance of responding to the evolving needs of the client population is essential. The new Executive Director will be a visionary, collaborative leader and outstanding communicator who clarifies goals, builds teams, and cultivates trust while at the same time demanding accountability.
Qualifications
- Minimum of seven (7) years of increasingly responsible management experience and administrative responsibilities in nonprofit and/or human/social services organizations.
- Master’s degree in social sciences, public administration, business, or law degree preferred; Bachelor’s degree required.
- Extensive experience in program development and implementation, including budget oversight and staff development.
- Motivational, respectful, inclusive nature that helps to develop trust, maintain team cohesion, and build morale.
- Strong people management skills that encourages and empowers employees to plan, define their roles, and work in a way that maximizes their expertise and skills; ongoing feedback, conflict resolution and coaching to keep employees engaged and foster continued personal and professional growth.
- Strong interpersonal skills, drive, and integrity with demonstrated ability to build, foster, and maintain positive relationships with both internal and external constituencies, including administrators, board members, volunteer leaders, and clients.
- Experience in fundraising with the ability to formulate and execute development strategies that will enhance revenue while fostering strong partnerships with external partners and community members; working knowledge of governmental and private funding sources.
- Preferred knowledge or willingness to learn criminal court, judiciary, and law enforcement systems and practices.
- Possess superior communication skills to express, orally and in writing, DAP’s mission, vision and goals with clarity, passion, and persuasion.
- Ability and sensitivity to work with diverse populations both internally and externally.
- Proven success working with a Board, understanding accountability and reporting results.
- Willing and able to travel regionally.
THE INSTITUTION
Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, Inc. (DAP) was founded in 1976 as part of an effort to provide safety, advocacy, and supportive services to victims of domestic abuse not otherwise available within Delaware County. Today, DAP remains the only provider of services exclusive to victims of domestic violence in Delaware County.
Empowering victims of abuse and domestic violence prevention are at the core of DAP’s mission. Each year, thousands of victims of abuse and their children are supported through the 24/7 hotline, emergency safe house, counseling, and legal advocacy.
In addition to direct services to victims of domestic violence and their children, DAP operates Nana’s Attic Thrift Store in Broomall, PA. Opened in February of 2002 as a source of earned income for DAP, the thrift store is also a resource for residents of the safe house and their children.
For additional information about Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, Inc., please visit their website at https://dapdc.org.