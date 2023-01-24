Chief Operating Officer: Family Service Association of Bucks County

Family Service Association of Bucks County is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) social service organization with locations throughout Bucks County in Langhorne and Bristol, Pennsylvania. Family Service also operates a call center, twenty school-based sites, and two additional locations including the Emergency Homeless Shelter and the Teen Center site. For 69 years, Family Service has been improving the lives of children and families, doing whatever it takes to help them overcome obstacles and reach their full potential.

In 2021, more than 40,000 people turned to Family Service for help addressing a broad range of challenges. Family Service offers a variety of programs and services focused on increasing opportunities for adults, protecting seniors, reducing substance use, improving the lives of those with mental illness, preparing children and adolescents for the future, improving the quality of life for those living with HIV/AIDS, and much more.

Family Service is a member of United Way of Bucks County and Social Current and is fully accredited by the Council on Accreditation. Family Service is also licensed by the State of Pennsylvania to provide mental health and drug and alcohol assessment and treatment services.

For additional information, please visit their website at https://www.fsabc.org/.