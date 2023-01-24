Senior Director of Residential Services: CADES, Swarthmore, PA

CADES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. At CADES, value is placed on respect, trust, and the dignity of each individual to empower them to achieve their highest potential. The family-centered and outcome-based approach to care is anchored by the dedication and hard work of the staff.

CADES offers a continuum of high-quality, supportive services through four programs: Early Intervention, George Crothers Memorial School, Adult Day Program, and Community Living Arrangements. These four core programs work seamlessly with each other and can accommodate those with special needs from infancy through adulthood. As individuals have aged, CADES has been there with them to nurture, guide, educate, and expand their world, and the world of their families.

Early Intervention – Ages 0-3

A team of Therapists and Specialized Instructors empower parents and caregivers to facilitate early education and learning within the context of their natural settings and daily activities.

George Crothers Memorial School – Ages 5-21

The George Crothers Memorial School (GCMS) at CADES is a Pennsylvania Department of Education licensed Approved Private School serving children and young adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Adult Day Program – Ages 21+

The CADES Adult Day Program provides a warm and supportive environment of year-round programming allowing individuals to form new social connections, discover interests, and pursue meaningful daily activities.

Community Living Arrangements – Ages 21+

The CADES Community Living Arrangements (CLA) offers comprehensive residential services in a comfortable community living arrangement for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. With 32 homes in Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties, CADES offers 24/7 care in residential homes, supporting the residents in achieving their full potential. Nurses, program managers, and direct care professionals all work together to coordinate the best possible care for each individual. With an average of 3 residents per house, each home is a close-knit family where the dignity and joy of the human spirit is celebrated in daily life.

For additional information, please visit their website at https://cades.org/.