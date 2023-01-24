Senior Director of Residential Services: CADES, Swarthmore, PA

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Senior Director of Residential Services will lead Community Living Arrangements, the largest division within CADES, and run its day-to-day operations in alignment with the CADES mission, vision, core values, and strategic plan. The Senior Director is a thought leader responsible for evaluating, developing, and implementing an array of innovative services for adults living with developmental disability and diagnosed with medical comorbidities to ensure that the organization continues to provide the highest quality of care.The position is a key member of the senior leadership team. Overseeing a $17 million budget, the Senior Director provides oversight, direction, and strategy to effectively manage the budget, maximize positive operating margin, and recommend investments to meet organizational objectives. The role networks with key external regulatory body officials, peers in the field, and subject matter experts to be informed and recommend adaptations based on external trends.
Specific Responsibilities
- Provide administrative direction for operations of assigned departments and performance appraisals of the respective Vice Presidents.
- Develop strategy, implementing effective processes and practices to drive results, ensuring delivery of high-quality services in the CLA.
- Assure that CADES values are evidenced in our support of the individuals and families we serve.
- Lead transformational change across the organization in accordance with CADES’s strategic plan.
- Partner with the CADES executive leadership team in support of the organization’s business plans and objectives.
- Achieve operational excellence by designing and implementing programs that are relevant and impactful to employees.
- Assess, develop, and ensure that all practices are effective and efficient in meeting the growth needs of the organization.
- Effectively communicate organizational ambition and direction while championing CADES culture, mission, and core values.
- Drive CADES integrated care strategy to ensure the organization provides the highest quality of comprehensive care in the industry. This initiative will move the organization to a person-centered strategy that will serve the comprehensive needs of an individual as well as their social and economic determinants of health.
- Identify best practices including work with other key stakeholders to develop the organization’s care capabilities.
- Attract, develop, and retain a professionally strong and results oriented management team.
- Be recognized for industry subject matter expertise and serve as a subject matter resource to the senior leadership team.
Strategy and Business Planning
- Continuously researches/analyzes local, regional, and national health care trends and related programming and service delivery models. This work will include updating required education/training programs and directing senior staff to implement strategic business improvements that lead to program and service enhancements.
- Meets regularly with thought leaders to evaluate the division’s performance and identify opportunities to enhance service offerings and new service delivery models.
- Meets with local, regional, and national provider agency representatives to understand changing standards for service program accreditation and delivery.
- Participates in CADES strategic planning process in concert with other members of the senior executive team.
- Prepares and submits annual operating and capital spending plans.
- Assures development, interpretation, implementation and monitoring of organization objectives, policies, and operations to ensure effective, efficient delivery of programs and services to the community and appropriate utilization of the Division’s resources.
Oversight of Division Operations
- Continuously monitors and reviews performance of current programs and service offerings as well as division’s operating policies and procedures.
- Revises and updates programs and service offerings to achieve better alignment with market needs and expectations and industry programming trends.
- Sets and revises supporting policies and procedures to increase operational efficiency and achieve still higher levels of service to the marketplace.
- Ensures that actual performance is within available and budgeted resources.
- Is committed to organizational excellence, leadership development, and creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.
THE CANDIDATE
The Senior Director of Residential Services must have an understanding of and passion for the goals and mission of CADES and a commitment to play a leadership role in addressing the community’s needs. The successful candidate must be entrepreneurial in identifying growth opportunities and have the skillset to understand funding, manage a budget, and maximize revenue. The ideal candidate will be an experienced manager and outstanding communicator who clarifies goals, builds teams, and cultivates trust while at the same time demands accountability.
Qualifications
- Minimum of ten years of progressive management experience with complex organizations serving at-risk individuals with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities.
- Minimum of ten years of experience providing supervision to individuals in a management role, and at least two years providing supervision to individuals in a director role.
- Possess a working knowledge of federal and state contractual and licensure requirements as well as funding.
- Ability to administer, manage, and maintain a balanced budget while maximizing revenue and optimizing staffing.
- Ability to write succinct reports to varied customers, including a Board of Directors, Staff, individual customers, and caregivers.
- Strong research skills.
- Proficient in the utilization and analysis of data to evaluate trends and complete reports.
- Proficient in the ability to set up systems, create procedure and develop training.
- Proponent of technology to increase efficiency and mitigate risk.
- Excellent analytical, organizational, and project management skills.
- Above average proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook).
- Master’s degree required.
- Willing and able to travel.
- Current PA State Police & Child Abuse clearances; FBI clearance for anyone living outside of PA in the past two years.
- Valid driver’s license.
Required Characteristics
Respect
- Interacts with team members in positive and proactive manner.
- Uses strategies to engage curiosity to support team openness.
- Solution-focused.
- Understands all stakeholders, including the individuals we serve and the Direct Support Professionals who serve them. Incorporates their needs into his/her decisions.
Trust
- Demonstrates empathy by focusing on the stakeholder without distraction.
- Demonstrates logic by providing clear expectations and rationale.
- Demonstrates authenticity by matching actions to words, being oneself, and encouraging diverse input and ideas.
- Upholds safety as fundamental and paramount to all behaviors.
- Reports concerns as soon as they become known.
Growth
- Supports learning through clear expectations, coaching, and feedback.
- Looks for opportunities to improve outcomes in areas that can positively impact employees, individuals, fiscal, efficiency, and/or effectiveness.
Leadership
- Proactive, collaborative, supportive, and approachable management style that focuses on building effective relationships and gaining consensus on important issues.
- Builds support systematically and at multiple levels to gain organizational buy in.
- Seeks out the knowledge and perspective of others.
- Hands-on leader with a willingness to lead by example through “rolling up their sleeves” as well as empowering others.
- Sought after as a coach and trusted advisor by others.
- Possesses a strong external network focused on best practices. Keeps abreast of changes in the human resources discipline.
- Leverages positive business relationships into significant business success.
Interpersonal/Communication Style
- Possesses outstanding interpersonal, written, oral communication, and listening skills.
- Executive presence with strong presentation style.
- Demonstrates emotional intelligence and authenticity.
- Open-minded and able to operate in a flexible manner using a collaborative style.
- Strong ethics and values with a high level of integrity and is passionate about CADES’s mission.
Physical Demands
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an individual to successfully perform the essential duties of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties.
- Ability to stand, to walk, and to negotiate steps/stairs on a very frequent basis
- Ability to lift up to 20 pounds on infrequent basis.
THE INSTITUTION
CADES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. At CADES, value is placed on respect, trust, and the dignity of each individual to empower them to achieve their highest potential. The family-centered and outcome-based approach to care is anchored by the dedication and hard work of the staff.
CADES offers a continuum of high-quality, supportive services through four programs: Early Intervention, George Crothers Memorial School, Adult Day Program, and Community Living Arrangements. These four core programs work seamlessly with each other and can accommodate those with special needs from infancy through adulthood. As individuals have aged, CADES has been there with them to nurture, guide, educate, and expand their world, and the world of their families.
Early Intervention – Ages 0-3
A team of Therapists and Specialized Instructors empower parents and caregivers to facilitate early education and learning within the context of their natural settings and daily activities.
George Crothers Memorial School – Ages 5-21
The George Crothers Memorial School (GCMS) at CADES is a Pennsylvania Department of Education licensed Approved Private School serving children and young adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
Adult Day Program – Ages 21+
The CADES Adult Day Program provides a warm and supportive environment of year-round programming allowing individuals to form new social connections, discover interests, and pursue meaningful daily activities.
Community Living Arrangements – Ages 21+
The CADES Community Living Arrangements (CLA) offers comprehensive residential services in a comfortable community living arrangement for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. With 32 homes in Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties, CADES offers 24/7 care in residential homes, supporting the residents in achieving their full potential. Nurses, program managers, and direct care professionals all work together to coordinate the best possible care for each individual. With an average of 3 residents per house, each home is a close-knit family where the dignity and joy of the human spirit is celebrated in daily life.
For additional information, please visit their website at https://cades.org/.