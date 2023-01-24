Mosaic Community Land Trust: Executive Director

Preservation Pottstown Inc., which does business as Mosaic Community Land Trust (Mosaic CLT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to area revitalization and homeownership. Mosaic helps make Pottstown stronger by stabilizing neighborhoods and creating a vital community; providing permanently affordable housing, operating community gardens, and fortifying the artistic spirit through our Pottstown Community Arts group. We empower Pottstown residents to make positive changes by offering well-rounded programs on gardening, nutrition and health, home maintenance, money management, and arts and culture.

Salary: $50,000 – 60,000 based on experience

Scope of the Position:

The Executive Director (ED) is responsible for managing staff, overseeing day-to-day operations, programming, capacity building, as well as all aspects of membership. The ED is responsible for grant writing. The ED will work closely with the Board of Directors to support and facilitate effective oversight and direction setting and check with the Board of Directors on any decisions with larger policy implications for Mosaic CLT. This job is task-driven. Recognize that some events and meetings will take place outside of normal working hours.

To perform successfully an individual should demonstrate the following professional and personal skills, qualities and characteristics:

Self-starter with a clear record of achievement in a mission-driven organization; For-profit professionals with non-profit and fundraising experience will be considered

Eagerness to manage a team who can lead programs and manage strategic priorities

Proven ability to cultivate and build a diverse team and an inclusive environment

High desire to lead with energy and integrity

Decisive, strategic thinker that also inspires collaboration and exhibits objectivity and openness to others’ views

High level of comfort with fundraising and donor relations, as well as grant writing

Comfortable communicating our mission to a wide range of audiences, with strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong business acumen including strategic fiscal management, oversight and budgeting skills using QuickBooks.

Good understanding of the operational and back-office systems and infrastructure of a nonprofit.

Experience working with boards of directors

Understand marketing, comfort posting on social media, familiarity with WordPress or other website hosting platforms

Send Resume and cover letter to: Tracy Purdy, President, Board of Directors, Mosaic Community Land Trust, tracy.purdy@temple.edu by 5:00 pm, February 10, 2023.