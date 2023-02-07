Executive Director: Community Resource Center, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Position Summary
The Executive Director of the Community Resource Center wears many hats and needs to wear them all equally well. The ED works directly with the board of directors to shape the organization’s strategic future and oversees and leads staff and volunteers in the direction towards this community-based organizations’ mission of helping individuals and families get to the next step of their journey towards self-sufficiency and stability. The ED is the confident communicator of the mission to all stakeholders.
Mission Advancement
Work with the Board of Directors to advance, enhance, change, or restructure the organization’s strategic plan and its mission, vision, values, goals, and objectives.
Communications/Liaison Between Stakeholders
- Serve as the main spokesperson for the organization and confidently speak about the mission with all internal and external stakeholders, including staff, volunteers, clients, donors, community partners, funders, local government, and media.
- Plan, create, implement, and monitor CRC’s marketing, communications, and public relations efforts.
- Cultivate relationships with local media, other non- profit leaders, business executives, state officials, etc. Look for opportunities to appear at community events where there are many potential external stakeholders.
Financial Sustainability /Resource Development
Fundraising/Financial Development
- Be responsible for fundraising and creating the conditions for financial success. This includes soliciting major gifts from foundations, corporations, and individual donors who have been previous supporters as well as identifying new funder opportunities and identifying and applying for grants.
- Work with the External Affairs Committee to identify and support implementation of its fundraising activities.
Financial Management/Fiscal Oversight
- Develop the annual budget in cooperation with the Finance Committee and subject to the approval by the Board of Directors.
- Be able to read and understand financial documents including budgets, profit and loss statements, balance sheets, etc., and also understand the basics of 990 tax returns, audits, and compliance.
- Provide reports to the Finance Committee at their monthly meeting and support the committee when the reports are given to the Board of Directors at least quarterly.
- Oversee the annual audit and work with the Finance Committee to review and accept the final audit report. Support the Finance Committee when it presents the approved audit to the Board of Directors.
Governance
- Cultivate a strong, transparent working relationship with the Board of Directors and provide accurate, complete, and timely information on CRC’s programs, services, and finances.
- Work with the Board Development ad hoc committee to identify skills needed on the Board and develop a plan to help find people with the skills needed.
- Serve as a non-voting member of the Board of Directors and committees of the Board.
Compliance
- Maintain the legal integrity of the CRC. Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal laws and regulations as well as with internal organizational policies and procedures.
Operations/Administration/People Management – Making It Run
Staffing
- Recruit, train, and supervise staff, volunteers, and interns.
Procedures
- Ensure that all administrative activities involved in the functioning of the organization are cared for (payroll, facility maintenance, insurance, renewing subscriptions, supplies, etc.)
Technology
- Work with the IT consulting firm to identify what’s needed to build, enhance and implement an organization wide IT system.
Facilities
- Manage the relationship with the landlord. Work with the Internal Affairs Committee to plan for expansion into additional locations in Sussex County.
Requirements and Skills
- Key abilities – listening, compromising, being diplomatic, communicating the mission, seeing the big picture, expanding the big picture, understanding the specifics.
- College degree.
- Proven work experience as a Non-Profit Executive Director or similar role.
- Proven work experience in creating the conditions for financial success.
- Relevant training and/or certifications as a Non-Profit Executive Director.
- Experience building relationships with stakeholders.
- Knowledge of volunteer recruitment and how to empower volunteers.
- Strong knowledge of financials and ability to explain financials to the Board of Directors.
Please send a letter of interest and resume to EDSearch@rehobothcommunitycenter.org before March 20.