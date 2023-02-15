Volunteer Program Manager: The Jewish Relief Agency

Overview

The Jewish Relief Agency brings together individuals of all means, ages and backgrounds to address our community’s physical, social and spiritual needs, satisfying our unique desire to take care of each other and do good in the world. Built on the foundation of our monthly food distribution and Jewish values, our programs relieve the pangs of hunger, bring meaning to our recipients and volunteers, and build a caring and connected community.

JRA works to alleviate the everyday burdens of poverty for approximately 6,000 diverse individuals across Greater Philadelphia through our Monthly Food Distributions. Prior to the pandemic JRA attracted between 800 and 1,200 volunteers a month from all walks of life to come together to deliver food and other critical supplies to individuals in need. Since the summer of 2021, JRA has steadily increased the number of volunteers gathering at the warehouse for volunteer shifts each month. In both October and November the organization saw roughly 600 volunteers participate in the Monthly Food Distribution program.

Over the years, JRA has established additional programs to meet community members at their point of need. Our array of supportive services, which include the Family Friendly Food Initiative, Everyday Essentials program, Crisis Fund, and Friendly Phone Calls, alleviate some of the stressors felt by the families we serve.

JRA is seeking a Volunteer Program Manager to perform the critical role of creating and managing an outstanding volunteer experience. The ideal candidate has excellent communication skills, is highly motivated, energetic, organized, and tech-savvy. We aim to hire an engaged, hands-on leader who can thrive in a fast-paced environment. This individual will oversee a robust volunteer experience that is diverse, multi-generational, includes new and returning volunteers as well as a variety of groups, and fosters a supportive and thriving community culture where volunteer engagement is celebrated, and kindness is taught.



Responsibilities

Manage a high volume of communication with individuals and groups interested in volunteering; respond quickly, accurately, and cheerfully to changing conditions

Develop and implement strategies for individual and group volunteer recruitment and outreach

Register, confirm, and follow up with volunteers and groups for volunteer opportunities including packing and delivering during monthly Food Distributions using the month’s Master Spreadsheet

Create and update volunteer materials

Maintain and update Salesforce with volunteer information

Oversee Distribution Administrative Tasks including preparing the delivery routes and organizing the volunteer materials

Coordinate the Delivery Route Owner Program which includes tracking participation and overseeing recruitment of new route owners, and reporting. Route Owners are long-time volunteers who make an ongoing commitment to deliver to the same households month after month.

Build and nurture relationships with community organizations and attract new volunteer groups to Distributions

Provide a positive, safe, and educational volunteer experience, beginning with facilitating orientation and training for volunteers

Speak to audiences at synagogues, schools, and other community organizations to provide an overview of JRA and to promote volunteer opportunities

Coordinate the Caring Cards and Birthday Cards programs; facilitate volunteer recruitment and track participation

Coordinate and manage annual School Supplies Drive and Holiday Gifts program, along with other staff members

Manage volunteer appreciation and recognition for Yellow Cappers, Route Owners, and general volunteers

Co-Chair the Volunteer Engagement Committee, including planning meeting agendas and scheduling monthly committee meetings

Develop and maintain the B’nai Mitzvah and Junior Yellow Capper programs including the recruitment of new participants

Coordinate with community partners to provide volunteer opportunities for individuals living with physical and mental disabilities

Monitor and resolve issues involving volunteers according to established procedures and organizational core values

Oversee and delegate to JRA Interns and professional staff as needed

Flexibility to take on other assignments based on needs of the organization

Warehouse Responsibilities

Approximately one week per month, including monthly Food Distribution days, work on-site at JRA’s warehouse in Northeast Philadelphia

Act as the lead staff member during distribution days at the warehouse to ensure smooth check-in, packing, and delivery processes

Oversee and manage volunteers at the warehouse including groups, individuals, and families

Enforce strict safety and security protocols on site

Deliver food boxes when needed

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and 2-4 years of professional experience preferred

Familiarity and experience with nonprofit volunteer programming highly desired

Ability to see the big picture, while being detail oriented

Excellent at establishing positive rapport and collegial relationships with individuals, groups, businesses, and stakeholders from a diverse array of backgrounds

Comfortable speaking in public to large groups of community members and volunteers

Strong time management and organizational skills, as well as the ability to prioritize are essential

Comfortable managing individuals of a wide variety of ages, backgrounds, religions, and physical abilities

Enthusiasm and interest in JRA’s mission-driven work and organizational values

Experience working collaboratively, comfortable asking questions and refined critical thinking skills are vital

Superior skills with Microsoft Office, including Excel, Zoom, and Google Drive

Experience with and/or the capacity to learn Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack (CRM) navigation and reporting is required

Flexibility and ability to multitask

Familiarity and knowledge of the Jewish community, traditions, and practices

Must have access to a car and a valid driver’s license

Ability to stand for extensive periods of time and lift 25 pounds are required

Benefits and Salary

Estimated salary $48k – $50k and comprehensive benefits package, including a 403b

Generous package for time away from work, including vacation, sick time, national

holidays, and Jewish holidays

Great professional development and skill building opportunities

Next Steps

To apply, send your resume and a brief statement of interest to jobs@jewishrelief.org. In the subject line of your email please reference the position title and your last name. (Example: Volunteer Program Manager_Rosenthal)