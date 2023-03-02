Exhibition Project Manager: Philadelphia Museum of Art

We Are Committed to an Inclusive Workplace

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art, we actively seek to employ a diverse group of people who embody our organizational values. We welcome and encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply, especially those from marginalized and underrepresented groups in the museum field, who are inspired by our shared purpose and enjoy working collaboratively with others.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, citizenship or immigration status, color, disability, ethnicity, familial status, gender identity and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any other protected status.

How You Will Contribute

The Exhibition Project Manager executes the planning and implementation of exhibitions, gallery installations, and special projects for the museum. This position works closely with colleagues across the institution.



Specifically, you will:

Project Management

Develop, communicate, and track project timelines and budgets for assigned temporary exhibitions, traveling exhibitions, and special projects, as well as all gallery installations, proactively adjusting budgets and milestones as scope of work and checklists are finalized and assuring that the assigned projects stay on schedule and within budget.

Coordinate the implementation of traveling exhibitions by drafting tour prospectuses and, under the supervision of the Director of Exhibition Planning, execute and manage contracts with exhibition organizing partners, venues, artists, and consultants.

Schedule and lead planning meetings with project teams for assigned projects.

Scheduling and coordination

Help manage the museum’s day-to-day exhibition planning calendars, setting priorities to schedule gallery rotations, exhibitions, art moves, and special projects, with cross-departmental coordination.

May lead the weekly meeting to review the status of upcoming projects with Installations, Registrar, Design, Facilities, Photography, and Graphics to review and update project schedules.

Budget development, monitoring, and financial analysis

Create and monitor detailed budgets for installations, and for exhibitions as assigned. For assigned traveling exhibitions, provide budgets for shared costs, monitor budgets, and provide final financial reports and invoices.

Collaborate with Development and Finance Departments on exhibition grant applications and reports as assigned, working closely with key stakeholders to ensure proper reporting and allocation of funds.

Communication

Develop and maintain digital systems to facilitate clear and efficient information-sharing for the development and implementation of gallery installations and exhibitions, including the Exhibition Planning Intranet page, Asana, and TMS.

Perform other duties as assigned

Your background and experience include:

Proven experience and success in project management and in meeting deadlines with projects that have multiple dependencies and potentially conflicting priorities.

Must be highly organized, detail-oriented, and be able to effectively multitask in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to approach challenges with resourcefulness, creativity, and a positive attitude.

Ability to work independently and diplomatically with a wide variety of personalities to establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff across all departments of the museum as well as with external partners, artists, and collaborators.

Experience with project budgeting and financial analysis.

Excellent communication skills.

Knowledge of current museum best practices is strongly preferred.

A broad working knowledge of registration and conservation practices is very helpful.

Excellent computer skills with strong command of Microsoft Office suite: Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. Experience with Asana, The Museum System (TMS), Financial Edge, Raiser’s Edge, and SharePoint preferred.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience.

Position and Compensation Details

The salary for this position is $49,400.

This position is full-time, exempt, working 35 hours per week.

This position is part of the AFSCME Local 397 bargaining unit.

This position reports to the Director of Exhibition Planning

Physical requirements:

Able to remain stationary for extended periods of time, to utilize computers and other office equipment required of this job, to perform physically administrative duties in a typical interior office environment, gallery, or exhibit space, and to access most public and staff areas of the museum campus

COVID-19 vaccination required.

Background check required after a conditional job offer is made. Consideration of the background check will be tailored to the requirements of the job.

Institutional Requirements

Upholds the professional standards of the field, always acts in a manner that is consistent with the best interests of the museum and protects and enhances its reputation and standing within the community of museums.

Adheres to the museum’s code of ethics and Employee Handbook and avoids any real or perceived conflicts of interest.

Shows respect for co-workers and visitors and an understanding of and appreciation for the diversity of the museum’s staff, volunteers, and audiences.

Maintains confidentiality.

Adheres to all museum protocols, procedures, rules, and policies.

Application Timeline

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. We encourage candidates to apply early as the position will close once we have a robust applicant pool or a candidate has been selected.

What We Offer

Our employees are at the center of the museum. As an employee, you will have access to numerous museum perks including, but not limited to:

Free general admission to the museum for you and your immediate family

Discounted guest tickets for admission

Discounts on gift memberships

Special staff tours and presentations from our curatorial and conservation teams

Discounts at the museum restaurant, museum cafés, and museum retail and online stores

We offer a comprehensive benefits package for employees* including:

Medical, dental, and vision benefits

Fully paid short-term disability insurance, long-term disability insurance, and life insurance

Health savings or flexible spending account program

Retirement savings program with museum match

Paid vacation, personal days, sick days, and holidays

*Eligibility for certain benefits is based on a variety of factors including the employee’s regular schedule and tenure.

Please use the link below to apply:

