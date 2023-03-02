Employee and Labor Relations Manager: Philadelphia Museum of Art

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art, we actively seek to employ a diverse group of people who embody our organizational values. We welcome and encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply, especially those from marginalized and underrepresented groups in the museum field, who are inspired by our shared purpose and enjoy working collaboratively with others.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, citizenship or immigration status, color, disability, ethnicity, familial status, gender identity and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any other protected status.

How You Will Contribute

The Employee and Labor Relations Manager will implement and maintain employee and labor relations policies, programs, and processes throughout the museum. This position will be responsible for all matters related to employee and labor relations including, but not limited to, day-to-day management of the collective bargaining agreements, contract negotiations, grievances and arbitration, handling of employee complaints and conducting investigations as needed. The Employee and Labor Relations Manager may also be responsible for performance management, training and development, policy implementation and compliance and may assist in other areas of HR including, but not limited to, new hire orientation, on/offboarding, recruitment, and retention.



Specifically, you will:

Manage administration of and advise management on collective bargaining agreements.

Serve as a resource regarding interpretation of and adherence to collective bargaining agreements and provide guidance on museum-wide policies and procedures. Provide training to managers as needed.

Meet with and maintain relationships with union representatives. Participate in and facilitate meetings of the Labor Management Committee and other meetings between management and union representatives.

Lead or participate in activities associated with employee and labor relations, including but not limited to engaging in regular communications with union representatives in a timely manner, overseeing and participating in grievance and arbitration processes, directly participating in union negotiations, and working with both union and non-union employees and managers on a variety of employee relations issues.

Conduct internal investigations and make appropriate recommendations for resolution.

Maintain knowledge of current employee and labor relations trends, legal decisions, and statutory changes and conduct research necessary to support contract administration, negotiations, and employee relations.

Assist with performance management process including reviewing, tracking, and compiling performance evaluations, disciplinary actions, and performance improvement plans. Support the performance feedback process to ensure a comprehensive, transparent, and effective process.

Prepare for and assist management in dealing with potential labor disputes, strikes, work stoppages and other concerted activity, including advising on appropriate course of action involving satisfactory resolution of disputes and employee concerns.

Develop solutions and programs to enhance employee engagement, professional development, and employee retention.

May work with other HR team members and hiring managers on the recruiting process.

Work with the HR team and the Deputy Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access to continue the development, implementation, and assessment of effective strategies in recruitment and retention of a diverse workforce.

Work with the HR team to plan and conduct a comprehensive onboarding experience for new employees.

Oversee the exit interview process, collect exit data and report regularly with recommendations.

Work with HR management to develop, implement, and lead internal training programs such as skills training for managers, regulatory and compliance training, etc.

Assist in the development and implementation of employment policies and procedures. Recommend new approaches, policies, and procedures to improve efficiency.

Participate in internal museum committees as required.

Ensure employee files and records in the museum’s Human Resources Information System (HRIS) are accurately maintained.

Review and propose benefits, wellness, and safety policies and procedures.

Participate and assist in the day-to-day activities of the HR department as needed

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Your background and experience include:

Several years of experience in Human Resources with progressively more responsibility and exposure to multiple areas of HR competencies.

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or Labor Relations preferred.

Experience working in a union environment required.

Experience leading contract administration and managing the grievance and arbitration process.

Experience with contract negotiations.

Experience handling complex employee relations issues.

Prior involvement with joint labor-management committees is preferred.

Thorough knowledge of effective employment practices and laws.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to establish credibility and rapport with employees of all levels.

Strong customer service orientation.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, including negotiation and conflict-resolution skills.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

Proficient with or the ability to quickly learn the museum’s HRIS. Experience with ADP Workforce Now preferred.

Highly organized. Able to set priorities, manage time effectively, delegate where needed, and complete multiple assignments on time with a high attention to detail.

Ability to maintain confidential information, be professional and tactful in all situations.

Experience with performance management and disciplinary activities.

Ability to manage multiple complex projects and priorities concurrently.

Ability to incorporate creative approaches to projects by taking initiative and working independently with minimal training and guidance.

Must be able to work collaboratively within a team and across departments.

Position and Compensation Details

The minimum salary for this position is $75,000.

This position is full-time, exempt, and 35 hours per week.

This position reports to the Director of Human Resources.

Physical requirements: Able to remain stationary for extended periods of time, to utilize computers and other office equipment required of this job, to perform physically administrative duties in a typical interior office environment, gallery, or exhibit space, and to access most public and staff areas of the museum campus. Ability to move items up to 10 pounds.

COVID-19 vaccination required.

Background check required after a conditional job offer is made. Consideration of the background check will be tailored to the requirements of the job.

Institutional Requirements

Upholds the professional standards of the field, always acts in a manner that is consistent with the best interests of the museum, and protects and enhances its reputation and standing within the community of museums.

Adheres to the museum’s code of ethics and Employee Handbook and avoids any real or perceived conflicts of interest.

Shows respect for co-workers and visitors and an understanding of and appreciation for the diversity of the museum’s staff, volunteers, and audiences.

Maintains confidentiality.

Adheres to all museum protocols, procedures, rules, and policies.

Application Timeline



Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. We encourage candidates to apply early as the position will close once we have a robust applicant pool or a candidate has been selected.

What We Offer

Our employees are at the center of the museum. As an employee, you will have access to numerous museum perks including, but not limited to:

Free general admission to the museum for you and your immediate family

Discounted guest tickets for admission

Discounts on gift memberships

Special staff tours and presentations from our curatorial and conservation teams

Discounts at the museum restaurant, museum cafés, and museum retail and online stores

We offer a comprehensive benefits package for employees* including:

Medical, dental, and vision benefits

Fully paid short-term disability insurance, long-term disability insurance, and life insurance

Health savings or flexible spending account program

Retirement savings program with museum match

Paid vacation, personal days, sick days, and holidays

*Eligibility for certain benefits is based on a variety of factors including the employee’s regular schedule and tenure.