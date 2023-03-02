Coalition & Convening Manager: Fairmount Park Conservancy

Fairmount Park Conservancy brings parks to life. We work with the City of Philadelphia and its communities to steward our parks and nurture our shared environment, cultural resources, and public health. We lead capital projects and historic preservation efforts, foster neighborhood park stewardship, attract and leverage investments, and develop innovative programs throughout the 10,200 acres that include Fairmount Park, six other watershed parks and more than 130 neighborhood parks and gardens around the city.

Position Overview:

The Coalition and Convening Manager is a unique position recently created by Fairmount Park Conservancy. This position will primarily work on:

Convening community members, citizen advocates, and public space partners around key geographies and common issues

Drawing on these networks to advance FPC’s strategic plan, priorities, and initiatives

Building and documenting FPC’s network of resources and trusted partners amongst Philadelphia’s diverse communities of park neighbors and partners

Creating opportunities for constituents to learn from one another, inform, and support FPC’s project and program delivery

Responsibilities:

Park Stewardship

Collaboratively oversee the Park Stewardship Team, a unique partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, and the Park Friends Network, a nationally recognized model for ‘friends of park’ groups

Lead annual and quarterly learning opportunities to build the capacity of current Park Friend Groups and assist groups with conflict resolution and group facilitation

Co-manage Park Friend Network meetings, monthly newsletter, regrant program, and Love Your Park events

Civic Commons

Collaborate with local Civic Commons partners on the creation of a citywide ‘Learning and Caring Network’ based on the following principles: Civic Engagement; Environmental Justice; Radical Inclusivity; Local, Equitable Economic Development; and Public Health Justice

Develop an outreach plan and database of participatory stakeholders for the Learning Network; survey participants on a regular basis for suggestions and feedback

Oversee all logistics of the Learning Network including but not limited to space rental, catering, recruitment, travel, and presentation with national speakers

Participate in national Civic Commons Working Groups and develop systems for distributing learning and best practices to the local Learning Network

FDR Park, East and West Fairmount Park Coalitions

Organize institutional stakeholders focused in FDR Park, East and West Fairmount Park and in surrounding neighborhoods including Registered Community Organizations and Police District Community Offices

Develop systems to solicit and implement project and program concepts from community members and coalitions in FDR Park, East and West Fairmount Park.

Work across Conservancy divisions (Activation, Community, Natural Lands and Volunteer Programs) to ensure community and park stakeholders are engaged in all Fairmount Park Conservancy projects and programs

Work with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Coalition partners on a quarterly newsletter including a calendar of events in East and West Parks

Public Space Summit

Collaborate with partners on a bi-annual Public Space Summit, bringing together public space organizations and residents in a day of learning that builds local capacity and social capital, fosters connections across the city and generates inspiration in engaging communities in community-centered programs and projects

Qualifications & Competencies:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience

Demonstrated ability to communicate, motivate, lead, and relate effectively to a wide variety of individuals across all demographics and experience levels

Experience and training with conflict resolution, mediation, group facilitation, and trauma-informed best practices

3 – 5 years experience program coordination

Database experience preferred; GivePulse experience is a strong plus

Valid Driver’s License

Ability to lift 25 pounds

Willingness and ability to work in all weather conditions

Bilingual highly desirable

First Aid training a plus

Must have current and appropriate Criminal Background check, Child Abuse clearance, and FBI Clearance prior to and throughout the duration of employment

Evening and weekend availability is a key component of this position.

Reporting and Management Duties:

This position reports to the Director of Coalition and Convening but will work closely with all departments at Fairmount Park Conservancy. The Convening Coordinator reports to this position and we anticipate hiring a Convening Coordinator under this position later in 2023.

Compensation:

The salary range for this position is $55,000 – $60,000. Additionally, Fairmount Park Conservancy offers a generous benefits package including health, dental, and vision, as well as life, disability, and retirement. a

Anti-Discrimination Policy:

The Fairmount Park Conservancy does not discriminate based on ethnicity, race, gender, or sexual orientation and encourages all qualified individuals to apply.

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement:

All employees at the Fairmount Park Conservancy must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Successful applicants will be required to show proof of vaccination. Reasonable accommodations will be considered for those with qualifying medical or religious exemptions.