Assistant Director of Membership: Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library encompasses an unrivaled museum of American decorative arts in its mansion and galleries and a magnificent 60-acre naturalistic garden—all set on 1,000 gorgeous acres.

Winterthur employs a wide array of positions in the areas of curatorial, horticulture, education, conservation, library, maintenance, marketing, development, technology, and administration.

At Winterthur, employment is more than just work. The Winterthur employee is offered a unique and rewarding experience that is rich in culture and natural beauty. Winterthur considers its employees and volunteers to be among its greatest assets and welcomes applications from candidates who will contribute their specific skills to its mission “to inspire, enlighten, and delight all of its visitors while preserving and enhancing [Winterthur]” and also uphold its core values of agility, excellence, innovation, integrity, inclusion, and transparency.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Assistant Director of Membership works with the Director of Membership in the creation and implementation of strategies designed to acquire new members, retain, and upgrade existing members, and deepen member engagement. This position will assist in maintaining and developing engagement opportunities for Members, manage renewal campaigns, measure program and campaign outcomes, and adhere to project deadlines. This individual also handles several administrative responsibilities.



Compensation: $50,000 – $53,000 annually

Benefits: Including, but not limited to, medical, dental, and vision insurance; generous paid time off plan including 10 holidays, vacation, personal, and sick time; 403b with employer match for eligible employees; discounts in the museum store and cafe; free general admission for you and your immediate family

Work Schedule: Monday – Friday, 35 hours/week; occasional weekend and evening hours required

Responsibilities:

Manage the monthly renewal series, including coordination with mail house, printing of in-house renewals, updating the renewal landing pages, and creation of renewal e-blasts. Support membership initiatives to meet retention goals, utilizing the Tessitura database reports to track individual appeals. Assist in planning several membership events throughout the year, including Member appreciation days. Staff key Winterthur events as needed. Managing of Membership office volunteers; train volunteers on administrative and database tasks as needed. Assist the Director of Membership in collaborating with Visitor Services to maintain data integrity. Communicate ongoing Membership initiatives with the front-line staff. On occasion, answer phone calls and email inquiries from Members Responsible for assisting with tracking department budget, paying bills, tracking expenditures, and producing reports to monitor cash flow. Keep track of general Membership and renewal inventory and re-order supplies as needed. Performs a range of administrative tasks and assignments as assigned.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Experience: Bachelor’s Degree with 2-4 years working in a non-profit environment with an engaged member base; Experience working in a CRM database and proficient in Microsoft Office; experience considered in lieu of degree

Knowledge/Skills:

Strong interpersonal skills and verbal communication skills. Solid computer skills in a PC environment with the capability to master new software applications and technologies in database management, proficiency with Word and Excel, and the ability to quickly learn new systems. Ability to meet deadlines, exercise sound professional judgment, and handle multiple complex/confidential tasks simultaneously. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. A sense of humor and a problem-solving mindset. Experience with CRM and/or donor database software Keen analytical skills reviewing data and extracting information. Excellent customer service skills.

Essential Functions: